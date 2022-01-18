75' Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

73' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Youssouf M'Changama.

72' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Younn Zahary.

72' Foul by Edmund Addo (Ghana).

72' El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

72' Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

70' Richmond Boakye (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

70' Foul by Kassim M'Dahoma (Comoros).

68' Foul by Thomas Partey (Ghana).

68' Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Fouad Bachirou.

67' Richmond Boakye (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

67' Foul by Kassim M'Dahoma (Comoros).

67' Attempt missed. Faïz Selemani (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Youssouf M'Changama.

64' Goal! Ghana 1, Comoros 2. Richmond Boakye (Ghana) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.

64' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Fouad Bachirou.

64' Attempt blocked. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

63' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Bendjaloud Youssouf.

61' Goal! Ghana 0, Comoros 2. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane.

61' Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Djiku with a cross.

60' Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Foul by Bendjaloud Youssouf (Comoros).

60' Substitution, Comoros. Faïz Mattoir replaces Ibroihim Youssouf because of an injury.

60' Substitution, Ghana. Joseph Paintsil replaces Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

60' Substitution, Ghana. Richmond Boakye replaces Kamaldeen Sulemana.

59' Offside, Ghana. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Thomas Partey is caught offside.

56' Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Comoros).

55' Offside, Ghana. Daniel Amartey tries a through ball, but Andy Yiadom is caught offside.

53' Daniel Amartey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

53' Foul by Ibroihim Youssouf (Comoros).

52' Attempt blocked. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

52' Attempt blocked. Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

51' Foul by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana).

51' Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

50' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Kassim M'Dahoma.

49' Attempt missed. Fouad Bachirou (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Faïz Selemani.

47' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Ali Ahamada.

47' Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edmund Addo.

47' Foul by Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros).

46' Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

46' Edmund Addo (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Comoros).

45' Substitution, Ghana. Edmund Addo replaces Abdul Rahman Baba.

Second Half begins Ghana 0, Comoros 1.

45'+3' First Half ends, Ghana 0, Comoros 1.

45'+2' Attempt missed. Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faïz Selemani.

45'+2' Daniel Amartey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+2' Foul by Faïz Selemani (Comoros).

45' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Faïz Selemani.

44' Offside, Ghana. Abdul Rahman Baba tries a through ball, but Kamaldeen Sulemana is caught offside.

43' Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

42' Hand ball by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros).

40' Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

39' Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Foul by Kassim M'Dahoma (Comoros).

38' Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros).

38' Attempt saved. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

35' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Fouad Bachirou.

33' Attempt missed. Bendjaloud Youssouf (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Saïd Bakari.

31' Attempt missed. Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kassim M'Dahoma.

30' Andy Yiadom (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Saïd Bakari (Comoros).

29' Attempt missed. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Saïd Bakari with a cross.

28' Foul by Alexander Djiku (Ghana).

28' Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26' Substitution, Comoros. Ali Ahamada replaces Salim Ben Boina because of an injury.

25' André Ayew (Ghana) is shown the red card.

22' Foul by André Ayew (Ghana).

22' Salim Ben Boina (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Attempt saved. André Ayew (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

21' Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

21' Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

20' André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

20' Foul by Kassim M'Dahoma (Comoros).

17' Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

15' Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

14' Faïz Selemani (Comoros) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14' Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Faïz Selemani (Comoros).

13' Foul by Alexander Djiku (Ghana).

13' Ibroihim Youssouf (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Offside, Comoros. Salim Ben Boina tries a through ball, but Ibroihim Youssouf is caught offside.

11' Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

10' Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10' Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Comoros).

8' Attempt saved. Alexander Djiku (Ghana) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel-Kofi Kyereh with a cross.

8' Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Younn Zahary.

6' Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Comoros).

4' Goal! Ghana 0, Comoros 1. El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibroihim Youssouf following a fast break.

3' Offside, Comoros. Salim Ben Boina tries a through ball, but Ahmed Mogni is caught offside.

2' Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba.

1' Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1' Foul by Ibroihim Youssouf (Comoros).

1' Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1' Foul by Faïz Selemani (Comoros).

First Half begins.