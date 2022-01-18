Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ghana vs Comoros. Africa Cup of Nations Group C.

Stade Omnisport de Garoua.

Ghana 1

  • A Ayew (sent off 25th minute)
  • R Boakye (64th minute)

Comoros 2

  • E Nabouhane (4th minute)
  • A Mogni (61st minute)

free_kick_won icon

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Youssouf M'Changama.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Younn Zahary.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Edmund Addo (Ghana).

free_kick_won icon

El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_won icon

Richmond Boakye (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kassim M'Dahoma (Comoros).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Thomas Partey (Ghana).

free_kick_won icon

Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Fouad Bachirou.

free_kick_won icon

Richmond Boakye (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kassim M'Dahoma (Comoros).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Faïz Selemani (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Youssouf M'Changama.

goal icon

Goal! Ghana 1, Comoros 2. Richmond Boakye (Ghana) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Fouad Bachirou.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Bendjaloud Youssouf.

goal icon

Goal! Ghana 0, Comoros 2. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Djiku with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Bendjaloud Youssouf (Comoros).

substitution icon

Substitution, Comoros. Faïz Mattoir replaces Ibroihim Youssouf because of an injury.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ghana. Joseph Paintsil replaces Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ghana. Richmond Boakye replaces Kamaldeen Sulemana.

offside icon

Offside, Ghana. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Thomas Partey is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Comoros).

offside icon

Offside, Ghana. Daniel Amartey tries a through ball, but Andy Yiadom is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Daniel Amartey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ibroihim Youssouf (Comoros).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana).

free_kick_won icon

Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Kassim M'Dahoma.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Fouad Bachirou (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Faïz Selemani.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Ali Ahamada.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edmund Addo.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros).

free_kick_won icon

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_won icon

Edmund Addo (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Comoros).

substitution icon

Substitution, Ghana. Edmund Addo replaces Abdul Rahman Baba.

start icon

Second Half begins Ghana 0, Comoros 1.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Ghana 0, Comoros 1.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faïz Selemani.

free_kick_won icon

Daniel Amartey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Faïz Selemani (Comoros).

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Faïz Selemani.

offside icon

Offside, Ghana. Abdul Rahman Baba tries a through ball, but Kamaldeen Sulemana is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

free_kick_won icon

Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kassim M'Dahoma (Comoros).

free_kick_won icon

Abdul Rahman Baba (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Fouad Bachirou.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Bendjaloud Youssouf (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Saïd Bakari.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kassim M'Dahoma.

free_kick_won icon

Andy Yiadom (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Saïd Bakari (Comoros).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Saïd Bakari with a cross.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alexander Djiku (Ghana).

free_kick_won icon

Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) wins a free kick on the right wing.

substitution icon

Substitution, Comoros. Ali Ahamada replaces Salim Ben Boina because of an injury.

red_card icon

André Ayew (Ghana) is shown the red card.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by André Ayew (Ghana).

free_kick_won icon

Salim Ben Boina (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. André Ayew (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_won icon

André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kassim M'Dahoma (Comoros).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

yellow_card icon

Faïz Selemani (Comoros) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Faïz Selemani (Comoros).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alexander Djiku (Ghana).

free_kick_won icon

Ibroihim Youssouf (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

offside icon

Offside, Comoros. Salim Ben Boina tries a through ball, but Ibroihim Youssouf is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_won icon

Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Comoros).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alexander Djiku (Ghana) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel-Kofi Kyereh with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Younn Zahary.

free_kick_won icon

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Comoros).

goal icon

Goal! Ghana 0, Comoros 1. El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibroihim Youssouf following a fast break.

offside icon

Offside, Comoros. Salim Ben Boina tries a through ball, but Ahmed Mogni is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba.

free_kick_won icon

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ibroihim Youssouf (Comoros).

free_kick_won icon

Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Faïz Selemani (Comoros).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.