Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland. European Championship Qualifying Group B.
Estadio Algarve.
First Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Republic of Ireland 2.
Attempt missed. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
Foul by Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland).
Jayce Olivero (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Cullen.
Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
Nicholas Pozo (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Gibraltar. Liam Walker tries a through ball, but Ethan Britto is caught offside.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ethan Britto.
Attempt missed. Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene with a cross.
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Republic of Ireland 2. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Tjay De Barr.
Attempt saved. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Manning.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie McGrath following a corner.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Louie Annesley.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
Foul by Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland).
Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Manning.
Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicholas Pozo (Gibraltar).
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Republic of Ireland 1. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
Foul by Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.