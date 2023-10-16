 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland. European Championship Qualifying Group B.

Estadio Algarve.

Gibraltar 0

    Republic of Ireland 2

    • E Ferguson (8th minute)
    • M Johnston (28th minute)

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Republic of Ireland 2.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jayce Olivero (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Cullen.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicholas Pozo (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Gibraltar. Liam Walker tries a through ball, but Ethan Britto is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ethan Britto.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene with a cross.
    goal icon

    Goal! Gibraltar 0, Republic of Ireland 2. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Tjay De Barr.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Manning.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie McGrath following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Louie Annesley.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Manning.
    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicholas Pozo (Gibraltar).
    goal icon

    Goal! Gibraltar 0, Republic of Ireland 1. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.