Gillingham 2-2 Northampton: Ryan Edmondson, Fraser Horsfall keep Cobblers' hopes alive

Northampton scored twice in the final 11 minutes to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw at Gillingham and keep their League One survival hopes alive.

Late goals from substitute Ryan Edmondson and Fraser Horsfall earned the Cobblers the hard-fought draw that leaves them four points from safety with two games remaining.

Former Northampton striker Vadaine Oliver opened the scoring for the Gills on 11 minutes when he thrashed home a close-range shot from Olly Lee's corner.

Northampton were almost gifted an equaliser on 25 minutes, but Alex Jones missed the target after latching on to Jack Tucker's miscued back-pass.

In a crazy minute of football on the hour, Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham produced a stunning fingertip save to keep out Danny Rose's header before he came close to dropping the ball into his own net from Sam Hoskins' subsequent cross.

Lee capped an impressive display when he doubled the hosts' advantage with a stunning solo effort on 68 minutes.

Town's comeback began when Edmondson fired past Bonham from close range on 79 minutes. Defender Horsfall then completed Northampton's quick-fire turnaround with a powerful header from Joseph Mills' corner.

Gills striker Dominic Samuel almost won the game in spectacular fashion three minutes from time but his curling effort from 20 yards crashed off the post.