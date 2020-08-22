Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg: Scottish club's Champions League run ends in thrashing

Glasgow City's Champions League campaign came to an abrupt conclusion at the quarter-final stage after they were thrashed 9-1 by Wolfsburg in Spain.

The winner of the 2019/2020 Women's Champions League season will be determined in a nine-day final tournament held in Bilbao and San Sebastian.

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade was on target for the Glaswegians, but this was a decidedly one-sided affair. Wolfsburg won their round-of-16 tie against Twente 7-0 and gave the Scottish side little chance from the off, leading 4-0 by half-time.

Pernille Harder, the Wolfsburg captain, scored four goals while a double from Ingrid Syrstad Engen, a Felicitas Rauch strike and two own goals - from Leanne Ross and Jenna Clark - completed the rout.

Image: Lauren Wade gave Glasgow some cheer with the goal of the night from 20 yards

Wolfsburg - European champions in 2012 and 2013 - will play Barcelona in the semi-finals after a 1-0 victory over Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid.

Barca finally converted their dominance with 10 minutes remaining with Kheira Hamraoui scoring the winner with a low drive.

"This was our first game in a very long time so a lot of things could have been better," said Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala.

"Coming from a couple of months without playing, trying to get our rhythm going, we don't expect everything to be perfect but we can be better, for sure."

In Saturday's other two quarter-finals, Arsenal take on PSG while Lyon face Bayern Munich.