Lucy Bronze to leave Lyon at end of current contract

Lucy Bronze has said she will be leaving Lyon after a successful three-year spell with the French side

England international Lucy Bronze says she will not be staying at Lyon once her contract expires, but has not announced which club she will be joining.

The current UEFA Women's Player of the Year signed an extension to her current deal to include the remainder of the Women's Champions League, which resumes in Spain on Friday after it was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-back Bronze joined Lyon in 2017 after three years at Manchester City and has won eight trophies in a hugely successful spell with the French club, who are chasing their fifth successive Champions League crown.

Having stated she will not be extending her stay at Lyon, Bronze also spoke about the "assumption" that she will return to the Etihad Campus to rejoin City.

"I won't be staying at Lyon, I know that for sure," she told the BBC.

"I've obviously got links to City having played there before Lyon and having had a house there, but people will always make that assumption I guess."

Bronze also spoke about the appointment of Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman - someone she believes can take them "to that next level" - as the England Women's boss when Phil Neville steps down from the role when his contract expires in July 2021.

"A lot of the girls have spoken with each other already and we are all excited," added Bronze.

"You look at her pedigree and what she has done with the Dutch national team. She has literally done what we want to do, she's made back-to-back finals and she's won a trophy as well.

"So it's exciting that we've got someone now who has experienced and can take us to that next level of being in finals consistently."

