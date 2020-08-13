Manchester United Women can break into top three of WSL, says Casey Stoney

Casey Stoney led Manchester United Women to fourth in their debut WSL season

Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney told Sky Sports News she believes the club are capable of breaking into the top three of the Women's Super League and becoming one of the top clubs in Europe.

United achieved an impressive fourth-place finish in the WSL last season after the campaign was ended early on a points-per-game basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was United's first season in the top flight - and only their second as a club - following promotion from the Championship in their inaugural campaign.

Having established themselves in the WSL, Stoney now wants United to end the stranglehold enjoyed by Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal, who have comprised the top three of the division in every season since 2014.

She told The Women's Football Show: "I'm ambitious. I've got ambitious players. We're in a very competitive league, we know that.

"But also, I know what we're capable of. We know we can put ourselves into that top three. That's our target - it has to be.

"It has to be about improving year on year and making sure we are pushing our standards to improve."

Stoney's side won 18 of their 20 Women's Championship matches in 2018/19 on their way to promotion

However, Stoney warned not to expect too much, too soon from United just because of the club's illustrious global standing.

"I understand the expectation of the fans - we are Man United. But I also understand this is our third year in existence. It's our second year in the WSL.

"We know we're going to have to work harder than most people to achieve what we need to achieve because there is probably a gap in the budget.

"I don't believe in going 100 miles per hour straight away. The club don't believe in it. It's about growing it organically. I'm really passionate about trying to gain sustainability and I think this pandemic has really highlighted that to me.

"The mantra was, 'walk, jog, run'. We then beat Aston Villa 12-0 in our opening game in the Championship and kind of bypassed the walk phase.

0:35 Manchester United Women's manager Casey Stoney is looking forward to facing the Women's Super League champions Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season on September 5 Manchester United Women's manager Casey Stoney is looking forward to facing the Women's Super League champions Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season on September 5

"Now we're in that jogging phase but it's about recruiting the right people. That's my staff and my players. That's making sure we've got the right resources in place so that we can support the players, making sure the training facilities are right and growing it that way, whilst also bringing in a little bit of quality here and there and keep growing the squad so that we've got competition for every single shirt."

Stoney's body of work in her two seasons at United saw her strongly linked with the England Women's job - with Phil Neville due to stand down next summer - although Netherlands Women manager Sarina Wiegman is now the favourite to take the role.

But Stoney insists she was only every focused on United and helping the fledgling club to realise its potential.

Asked where she saw her future, Stoney said: "To be here, to be in the Champions League, competing in Europe, growing this club.

"I just think it's got so much potential, in terms of its global fanbase. It can - potentially - change the face of women's football because of its following.

"I want to grow this team to be one of the best in Europe - and that is a long-term plan, as much as our fans think it's going to happen tomorrow."