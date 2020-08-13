Carla Ward set to be named Birmingham City Women manager

Former Sheffield United boss Carla Ward is set to be unveiled as the new manager at Birmingham City Women

Carla Ward is set to be announced as the new manager of Women's Super League side Birmingham City Women.

Ward made a surprise exit from her previous club Sheffield United Women in July, whom she led to second in the Women's Championship last season.

She spoke of wanting to pursue a new challenge, having first arrived at Sheffield United as assistant manager in 2017.

Despite missing out on promotion to the top tier, Ward led United to their best-ever finish - six points behind eventual champions Aston Villa.

Now the 36-year-old is set to be given the reins of WSL founding members Birmingham, who have been without a permanent manager since Marta Tejedor left in March.

Birmingham have been searching for a permanent successor to Marta Tejedor

She will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of a Birmingham side who finished second bottom in the top-flight last season.

While Liverpool were eventually relegated via the points-per-game method, Birmingham registered just two wins and seven points from their 13 matches as they finished in 11th.

The new WSL season is set to get underway next month with Birmingham travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 6.