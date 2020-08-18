Rose Lavelle: Manchester City sign USWNT World Cup winner

0:33 USA's Women's World Cup winning midfielder Rose Lavelle explains why she has signed for Manchester City USA's Women's World Cup winning midfielder Rose Lavelle explains why she has signed for Manchester City

Manchester City have signed the USA's World Cup winning midfielder Rose Lavelle from OL Reign.

The 25-year-old was signed by National Women's Soccer League club OL Reign earlier this week from Washington Spirit, but has now made an immediate move to Women's Super League side City.

Lavelle, who scored as the United States beat the Netherlands in World Cup final last year, has signed a one-year deal, becoming Gareth Taylor's third summer signing.

Lavelle in action for Washington Spirit

"I'm so excited to join Manchester City and I can't wait to play alongside some really talented players," Lavelle said.



"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League.



"After talking with Gareth [Taylor] about the team and how he saw me fitting in, it seemed like a great environment that would really push and develop me as a player.



"I've heard amazing things about the club and it just felt like a really good fit overall. I want to challenge myself and feel that Manchester City is the perfect environment to do so and hopefully, I'll find some success along the way."

The USA international, capped 45 times by her country, follows compatriot Sam Mewis in making the move to City.

'Women's game growing in Europe'

The growth of the women's game outside the United States is something that is not lost on Lavelle, who believes it is going from strength to strength every year.

And the chance to experience the WSL and sample 'Manchester's football culture' proved too tempting an opportunity to miss.

Lavelle says the quality of the facilities in Manchester was a big draw

"I think you are seeing a lot of investment in the women's game all over in Europe. It's just continuing to get better every year," Lavelle said.

"The idea of playing in the Champions League and competing for so many different titles was also really fun and going to be a challenge but I'm up for it and I think it'll be a good time.

"Man City is one of the best clubs in the world, both for the men and women's side, they have so many resources for both teams so that was awesome, and then there's a lot of great players on the team that I'm excited for the opportunity to train with every single day and learn from.

"I don't really know much about Manchester as a city yet, but I do know that the football culture is amazing. Just everything about it I wanted to be a part of and thought it was such a great opportunity."

Playing with one of your best friends

Lavelle also revealed that she is not just joining a club with a recent track record of success in the women's game and following in the footsteps of her USA team-mate Mewis, the pair are in fact self-described best friends.

Sam Mewis had already joined Manchester City and is now joined by USA teammate and friend Lavelle

"We were definitely keeping each other in the loop on where we were at with our decision and it wasn't the deciding factor but it definitely was nice to know that there was going to be a familiar face - and not just a familiar face but Sam's one of my best friends," Lavelle said.

"So to be able to experience this with her is going to be so fun."