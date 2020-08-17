Rose Lavelle: Manchester City close to signing USA international

Rose Lavelle in action for Washington Spirit

Manchester City are on the verge of completing the biggest transfer in the WSL so far this summer by signing USA midfielder Rose Lavelle.

Lavelle has agreed a one-year deal to join the club after leaving Washington Spirit.

In a complicated deal, Spirit agreed to trade Lavelle to NWSL rivals OL Reign for a first-round draft pick and $100k on Sunday, allowing OLR to sell her on to Man City for the season.

A fair number of NWSL players are moving to Europe as the state of their season is unknown following the conclusion of their post-lockdown tournament in Utah last month.

Lavelle (R) was part of USA's World Cup-winning side in 2019

Lavelle was a big part of USA's title defence at last year's World Cup, scoring in the final, and finished third in the player of the tournament poll behind Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze.

Lavelle is set to join USA team-mate Sam Mewis at City after she agreed a similar deal last week.

There could be further additions at the end of the month as the club are also interested in signing England full-backs Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood, both are whom are with Lyon as they prepare for their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Saturday in Bilbao.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer widow will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.