Women's Champions League: Glasgow City's Leanne Crichton relishing Wolfsburg clash

Leanne Crichton admits Glasgow's UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg will be an uphill struggle

Glasgow City midfielder Leanne Crichton says Friday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg is the biggest game of her club career.

City, who play their home games at Petershill Park, have been the dominant force in Scottish football for more than a decade, landing 13 consecutive league titles.

Their clash with Wolfsburg will be their second quarter-final appearance, with the last coming in 2015. Crichton, who is in her third spell at City, left for English side Notts County earlier that year before rejoining the club in 2017.

Sue Smith says she would like to Glasgow beat Wolfsburg Ladies in the Champions League quarter-finals, but she can't see it happening

"For me in club football, this is definitely the biggest game of my career in terms of magnitude," Crichton told Sky Sports News.

"I think everything that surrounds it now in terms of the build-up, and the lay-off [due to the coronavirus pandemic] and how we've arrived, to now be going to Wolfsburg [who are] are newly-crowned champions and previous [Champions League] winners.

"They are absolutely world class, with world-class players in the side.

"We know how difficult the challenge is going to be. But I think once you get to the quarter-finals of the Champions League you are only going to come up against quality and that's what we need to recognise."

Kim Little says Glasgow City's success is fantastic for the Scottish game

Little: Glasgow City growing Scottish women's game

Crichton's Scotland team-mate, Kim Little, believes City's journey to the last eight of the Champions League is "key" to the growth of the women's game in the country.

Little will be in quarter-final action herself on Saturday with Arsenal taking on Paris Saint-Germain in a game which also takes place in the Spanish city of San Sebastien.

The 30-year-old, who began her career at Hibernian, said: "The game in Scotland is very much in a progressive stage.

"It's not professional but there is definitely more input now from teams like Celtic and Rangers to push that.

"I think Glasgow City have been within the Champions League and also in the later stages for numerous years now, which is obviously key to the women's game in Scotland."