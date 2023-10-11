Glasgow City 0-4 Brann: Scottish champions routed in Women's Champions League play-off round first leg

Glasgow City vs Brann Women. Women's Champions League Qualifying Second Round.
Petershill ParkAttendance865.
Wednesday 11 October 2023 22:30, UK
Glasgow City's hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League group stage are all but over after a 4-0 home defeat to Brann in the play-off round first leg.
The Norwegian team blitzed their hosts with a rampant first-half display, and added a fourth late on, leaving the Scottish Women's Premier League champions needing a miracle in next week's second leg.
Rakel Engesvik put the visitors ahead in just the fifth minute when she rounded goalkeeper Lee Gibson and rolled into an empty net.
It was 2-0 eight minutes later when Justine Kielland converted after City could not clear.
Engesvik added a second six minutes before the break when she weaved through and converted nicely.
Marit Bratberg Lund scored a fine fourth goal, sending a low volley into the bottom corner from 18 yards to make it mission impossible for the Scots next week.