Glasgow City vs Brann Women. Women's Champions League Qualifying Second Round.

Petershill ParkAttendance865.

Glasgow City 0

    Brann Women 4

    • R Engesvik (5th minute, 39th minute)
    • J Kielland (13th minute)
    • M Lund (86th minute)

    Glasgow City 0-4 Brann: Scottish champions routed in Women's Champions League play-off round first leg

    Report as Glasgow City lose 4-0 at home to Brann in Women's Champions League play-off round first leg; two first-half goals from Rakel Engesvik set the visitors on their way, with Justine Kielland and Marit Bratberg Lund also getting on the scoresheet; return leg is next week

    By PA Sport

    Wednesday 11 October 2023 22:30, UK

    Brann&#39;s players celebrate their win in Glasgow
    Image: Brann are on course for the Women's Champions League Group stage after their defeat of Glasgow City

    Glasgow City's hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League group stage are all but over after a 4-0 home defeat to Brann in the play-off round first leg.

    The Norwegian team blitzed their hosts with a rampant first-half display, and added a fourth late on, leaving the Scottish Women's Premier League champions needing a miracle in next week's second leg.

    Rakel Engesvik put the visitors ahead in just the fifth minute when she rounded goalkeeper Lee Gibson and rolled into an empty net.

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 11: SK Brann&#39;s Rakel Engesvik (centre left) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a UEFA Women&#39;s Champions League Qualifying Round Two first leg match between Glasgow City and SK Brann at Petershill Park, on October 11, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group).
    Image: Rakel Engesvik (left) celebrates after scoring Brann's opener

    It was 2-0 eight minutes later when Justine Kielland converted after City could not clear.

    SK Brann&#39;s Justine Kielland (centre, being hugged) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 during a UEFA Women&#39;s Champions League Qualifying Round Two first leg match between Glasgow City and SK Brann at Petershill Park
    Image: Justine Kielland celebrates with her Brann team-mates after netting the second goal

    Engesvik added a second six minutes before the break when she weaved through and converted nicely.

    Marit Bratberg Lund scored a fine fourth goal, sending a low volley into the bottom corner from 18 yards to make it mission impossible for the Scots next week.

