Glasgow City 0-4 Brann: Scottish champions routed in Women's Champions League play-off round first leg

Glasgow City's hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League group stage are all but over after a 4-0 home defeat to Brann in the play-off round first leg.

The Norwegian team blitzed their hosts with a rampant first-half display, and added a fourth late on, leaving the Scottish Women's Premier League champions needing a miracle in next week's second leg.

Rakel Engesvik put the visitors ahead in just the fifth minute when she rounded goalkeeper Lee Gibson and rolled into an empty net.

Image: Rakel Engesvik (left) celebrates after scoring Brann's opener

It was 2-0 eight minutes later when Justine Kielland converted after City could not clear.

Image: Justine Kielland celebrates with her Brann team-mates after netting the second goal

Engesvik added a second six minutes before the break when she weaved through and converted nicely.

Marit Bratberg Lund scored a fine fourth goal, sending a low volley into the bottom corner from 18 yards to make it mission impossible for the Scots next week.