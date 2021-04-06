Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Granada vs Manchester United preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial but Juan Mata is available; follow the first leg of quarter-final Europa League clash with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 7 April 2021 14:03, UK

      Marcus Rashford&#39;s equaliser earned Man Utd a point against Brighton
      Image: Marcus Rashford will be assessed after coming off against Brighton

      Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of Granada vs Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

      Team news

      Manchester United are still without defender Eric Bailly, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed at the weekend that Anthony Martial could be out for the rest of the season with a knee problem.

      Marcus Rashford will travel to Spain but Solskjaer doesn't think he has 90 minutes in him yet. The United boss has to decide if the forward will start the game after his knock against Brighton.

      Juan Mata is available again and will be hoping for a run-out in his homeland while Anthony Elanga is included as one of the forwards after being added to the club's B list for the competition.

      Eric Bailly
      Image: Eric Bailly tested positive for COVID-19 and remains out for Man Utd

      Amad Diallo is also part of the squad but Shola Shoretire is not set to travel, as was the case in the previous round against Real Sociedad.

      Granada manager Diego Martinez could be without three of his senior full-backs in Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier and Quini. Neyder Lozano is another long-term absentee while Luis Suarez has a hamstring problem.

      Green shoots for Greenwood

      Mason Greenwood struck late to earn Manchester United victory over Brighton 0:49
      Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised match-winner Mason Greenwood's performance in Sunday's 2-1 win over Brighton and said it was clear the striker has been learning from team-mate Edinson Cavani.

      Mason Greenwood's return to scoring form spells good news for United's run-in. Greenwood burst onto the scene last season with 17 goals, but the has only managed six this time around.

      Greenwood was back on the scoring trail against Leicester and Brighton - the first time he has scored in successive games this term - and a late-season flourish could boost United's silverware hopes and push the 19-year-old towards England's Euro 2020 squad.

      Solskjaer goalkeeper call

      preview image 5:06
      We take a look at David de Gea and Dean Henderson's best saves from the 2020/21 campaign.

      United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has another difficult choice ahead of him after preferring Dean Henderson to David De Gea for Sunday's Premier League victory over Brighton.

      Henderson appears to be the United number one for now and has started all four of their Europa League games. De Gea has not played since February 28 after returning to Spain for the birth of his first child and will hope to get game-time and show that his Old Trafford career is not over.

      Granada threat

      Until now, Granada was best known in Manchester for being the name of the ITV franchisee for the north west of England. Granada were in the fourth tier of Spanish football as recently as 2005-06 and this is their second season back in La Liga following relegation in 2017.

      Granada finished seventh in Spain last season to qualify for the Europa League for the first time and have progressed from the second qualifying round by beating the likes of Molde, Napoli and PSV Eindhoven. Notable players include former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado and on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy.

      How to follow

      Follow Granada vs Man Utd with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Opta stats

      Man Utd 2-1 Brighton 2:54
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win over Brighton
      • Granada will be the 11th different Spanish side Manchester United have faced in major European competition - they lost their first ever meeting with five of the previous 10 (Athletic Bilbao in 1957, Real Madrid in 1957, Barcelona in 1984, Atlético de Madrid in 1991 and Deportivo de La Coruña in 2001).
      • This is Granada's maiden European campaign - they are the first side since RB Leipzig in 2017-18 to reach the quarter-finals of a major European competition in their first European campaign (UEFA Europa League), while the last side to reach the semi-finals in such a season was Villarreal in 2003-04 (UEFA Cup).
      • Manchester United have reached the quarter-final stages of a major European competition for the 27th time, progressing from 17 of the previous 26. They are winless in the first leg of each of their last three two-legged quarter final matches in Europe (D2 L1).
      • Including qualifying rounds, Yangel Herrera (who is on loan from Manchester City) is Granada's top scorer in European competition this season with five goals.
      • Manchester United have scored 21 goals in European competition this season, with 13 of them being scored by either Marcus Rashford (seven goals) or Bruno Fernandes (six goals).
