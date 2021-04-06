Granada vs Manchester United preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of Granada vs Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

Team news

Manchester United are still without defender Eric Bailly, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed at the weekend that Anthony Martial could be out for the rest of the season with a knee problem.

Marcus Rashford will travel to Spain but Solskjaer doesn't think he has 90 minutes in him yet. The United boss has to decide if the forward will start the game after his knock against Brighton.

Juan Mata is available again and will be hoping for a run-out in his homeland while Anthony Elanga is included as one of the forwards after being added to the club's B list for the competition.

Image: Eric Bailly tested positive for COVID-19 and remains out for Man Utd

Amad Diallo is also part of the squad but Shola Shoretire is not set to travel, as was the case in the previous round against Real Sociedad.

Granada manager Diego Martinez could be without three of his senior full-backs in Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier and Quini. Neyder Lozano is another long-term absentee while Luis Suarez has a hamstring problem.

Green shoots for Greenwood

0:49 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised match-winner Mason Greenwood's performance in Sunday's 2-1 win over Brighton and said it was clear the striker has been learning from team-mate Edinson Cavani.

Mason Greenwood's return to scoring form spells good news for United's run-in. Greenwood burst onto the scene last season with 17 goals, but the has only managed six this time around.

Greenwood was back on the scoring trail against Leicester and Brighton - the first time he has scored in successive games this term - and a late-season flourish could boost United's silverware hopes and push the 19-year-old towards England's Euro 2020 squad.

Solskjaer goalkeeper call

5:06 We take a look at David de Gea and Dean Henderson's best saves from the 2020/21 campaign.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has another difficult choice ahead of him after preferring Dean Henderson to David De Gea for Sunday's Premier League victory over Brighton.

Henderson appears to be the United number one for now and has started all four of their Europa League games. De Gea has not played since February 28 after returning to Spain for the birth of his first child and will hope to get game-time and show that his Old Trafford career is not over.

Granada threat

Until now, Granada was best known in Manchester for being the name of the ITV franchisee for the north west of England. Granada were in the fourth tier of Spanish football as recently as 2005-06 and this is their second season back in La Liga following relegation in 2017.

Granada finished seventh in Spain last season to qualify for the Europa League for the first time and have progressed from the second qualifying round by beating the likes of Molde, Napoli and PSV Eindhoven. Notable players include former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado and on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy.

How to follow

Follow Granada vs Man Utd with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win over Brighton