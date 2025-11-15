Greece 3-2 Scotland: Automatic World Cup qualification still up for grabs for Steve Clarke despite defeat

Scotland are still one game from their first World Cup since 1998 despite falling short of a remarkable comeback in a 3-2 defeat in Greece after Belarus did them a favour against Denmark.

The Scots, who were 3-0 down after 63 minutes against Greece, now face a winner-takes-all game against Group C leaders Denmark at Hampden on Tuesday after they drew against bottom-side Belarus 2-2 in Copenhagen.

Goals from Ben Gannon-Doak and Ryan Christie gave Scotland hope in the final 20 minutes and they threatened an equaliser on several occasions as Greece captain Tasos Bakasetas, scorer of the opener, was sent off in the 84th minute for a second bookable offence.

Image: Ryan Christie made it 3-2 for Scotland in Greece

Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos produced a stunning save with his leg to keep out Scott McTominay and denied George Hirst a tap in from six yards either side of the red card.

The Danes saw a one-goal lead over Belarus turned on its head in three second-half minutes and the Tartan Army celebrated a 2-2 draw in Copenhagen after an agonising wait of several minutes following the final whistle in Piraeus, on the outskirts of Athens.

Scotland had more than enough chances to pull the game back in their favour with Che Adams missing huge opportunities to equalise at 1-0 and again at 3-2 in the second half. His profligacy was punished by Greece.

Image: Che Adams had a night to forget in front of goal

Image: Craig Gordon, 42, made five first-half saves deputising for the injured Angus Gunn

Ultimately, the damage was done by Scotland's woeful start which saw Greece take the lead after seven minutes through Bakasetas before second-half strikes from Konstantinos Karetsas and Christos Tzolis took the game beyond reach.

Scotland's 42-year-old stand-in goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who had not played a competitive match for six months, produced five first-half saves to keep his side in the game as he produced a hugely impressive performance deputising for the injured Angus Gunn.

The dramatic end, in Greece and Copenhagen, shifted the focus from another worrying Scotland performance, but Clarke will know that more is needed if they are to beat Denmark on Tuesday and reach the 2026 World Cup.

Clarke: I was planning for play-off at 3-0

Scotland boss Steve Clarke on if he was aware of proceedings in Denmark's game with Belarus:

"Only very late in the game, because when it went 3-0, I put some different instructions on to the pitch. I won't tell you what, but it was more with play-offs in mind.

"Then suddenly we got to 3-1 and realised that the other game was the way it was. So those instructions were taken back and we tried our best to get something out of the game here.

"It was a crazy game, a crazy night. Conceded bad goals, scored good goals. Looked a threat any time we went forward. As did Greece. Both goalkeepers made big saves.

"Probably a great spectacle for the people watching, but not a good result.

"Really the cause of this problem is the long balls down the pitch. It's something to look at and that's hopefully just a one-off night because it's not normally something that causes us too many problems."

Robertson: Shoot-out at Hampden - what more can you ask for?

Scotland defender Andy Robertson speaking to BBC:

"That's what we wanted. Today is such a strange game, you cannot concede three goals.

"We had eight or nine really big chances. We got the attacking bit right but not the defensive bit.

"But we fought back. Denmark have got points but shows you how much better Belarus have got.

"Winner takes all on Tuesday. People were writing us off but now we have a shoot-off and a final to play on Tuesday.

"We heard the fans start cheering when we were 3-1 down which was a bit strange, but we didn't know what went on.

"We knew something had gone but when players come on, they are well aware of it. We had a long wait to see if they dropped points but a shoot-out at Hampden, what more can you ask for?

"I hope everyone gets behind us for Tuesday."

Christie: We've shut down Denmark before

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie speaking to BBC:

"We're gutted because we wanted to come here and either win or draw. On the flip side of that, the other result gives us a chance on Tuesday night which we all wanted.

"It was frustrating because you work for the whole week. Greece came out the traps really well.

"They probably deserved to go ahead. We grew into it in the latter part of the first half, and I think their second and third were against the run of play.

"I knew we were still in the game. It's a bit different because in our heads we were thinking just try and get a point, just get another goal.

"I think looking at the second half, attacking-wise, it's the best we've played in the last 18 months.

"We know we've shut down Denmark before and hopefully we can do it again."

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place in Washington on December 5.

President Trump will join FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the John F Kennedy Center - a performing arts venue where Trump is chairman - to decide the group stage fixtures.

Announcing the draw venue at the White House in August, Trump said the World Cup was "the biggest event in sports", while Infantino declared the 104 matches would be like "104 Super Bowls".

The draw will take place from 12pm local time (5pm UK time).

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

It will be the 23rd edition of the tournament.