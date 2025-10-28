Grimsby 0-5 Brentford: Reiss Nelson gets goal and assist on first Bees start as Keith Andrews' side reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Reiss Nelson starred on his first Brentford start as the Bees strolled into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a dominant 5-0 win to end League Two Grimsby Town's memorable run in the competition.

The Bees were 3-0 up at half-time but the first 20 minutes told a very different story. Grimsby were all over the Premier League side, with over 60 per cent of the ball, plus Charles Vernam and Evan Khouri seeing efforts saved at the near post. A repeat of the win against Manchester United looked a possibility.

But Mathias Jensen's excellent finish from distance, after Grimsby gave the ball away cheaply on the edge of their own box, changed the tide of the match - then it became all about Arsenal loanee Nelson.

The 25-year-old delivered a classy run and cross to set up Keane Lewis-Potter at the back post for Brentford's second - before then curling in the third in a sweeping Bees move. It was his first goal in 403 days, after his loan spell at west London neighbours Fulham lats season was cut short due to injury.

And within nine minutes of the second half, Brentford added to their lead as Fabio Carvalho was felled in the box by Khouri. The Brentford midfielder, who was linked with a January exit by some outlets on Tuesday, dusted himself down to convert the spot kick.

It would go onto be five as Jensen' corner was headed home by captain and substitute Nathan Collins - underlining Brentford's set-piece threat on an easy night for the Bees.

WATCH: Nelson's impressive goal and assist

Andrews on cup chances: We want to achieve things

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews to Sky Sports:

"They started the game very well as expected. A lot of thunder, guts and real good quality. They're a good side, well-coached and that proved to be the case. It comes down to our attitude, application and humility to deal with it in the right way.

"We grew into the game after 10 to 15 minutes and played well with some brilliant performances. The goals come from our press, our structure without the ball and the appetite to win it back.

"The attacking play was outstanding tonight. You have to earn the right to secure the ball before you can showcase the individual ability and the connections we try to get after. Tonight, Keane, Reiss, Fabio were excellent in how they showcased that and provided real quality.

"It's been important, we've had a tough cup run - here included - with Premier League opposition. We picked the team that we felt could win the game but it comes back to the humility of the group. We want to achieve things, myself included. We want to push and be demanding of each other as possible, and see how far we can go."

Analysis: Are Brentford now Carabao contenders?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

What a few weeks for Keith Andrews. Manchester United, West Ham and Liverpool dispatched in the Premier League - now they're into the last eight of the Carabao Cup in emphatic fashion.

And he managed that last feat with a group of fringe players too - with nine changes from the side who beat Liverpool at the weekend.

Brentford initially struggled with the transition from being underdogs against Liverpool to favourites in this game - but their ability to hit teams on the break makes them such an excellent cup team. That's how their first two goals came.

Stun the big teams, punish the lesser ones - the Bees can do it all. They're so difficult to play against.

So does anyone actually want to face this Brentford team in the quarter-finals, and does that make them Carabao Cup contenders?

Artell: We couldn't live with them

Grimsby head coach David Artell to Sky Sports:

"The first 25 minutes, I thought we were the better team and had two great chances to take the lead. We didn't take them. And [the first goal] was their first shot on target and they hadn't got close to our goal.

"That's the ruthlessness you have in the Premier League: suddenly it's 3-0 and it's game over at that point. We're proud of our achievements in this cup competition. It puts into perspective the previous rounds - not just Manchester United but also beating a Championship team in the last round.

"However, we didn't want it to end. We gave a good account of ourselves in this competition. The Premier League quality showed and it was great to see. I don't mean that in a defeatist sort of way, when you see a Premier League team roll into town, you want to see that quality. We saw that tonight. They were excellent in how they applied themselves. We couldn't live with that after the first 20 to 25 minutes."