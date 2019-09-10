Grimsby 0-0 Macclesfield (5-4 on pens): James McKeown stars to earn Mariners a Carabao Cup trip to Chelsea

James McKeown was Grimsby's hero in the shootout

Grimsby will visit Premier League giants Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round after James McKeown’s penalty shoot-out heroics against Macclesfield.

McKeown, named captain ahead of his eighth season with the club, saved from Fraser Horsfall and Connor Kirby after the rearranged tie finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

And his side’s reward is a money-spinning trip to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, September 27.

Genuine opportunities were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes – despite Macclesfield having plenty of the ball in central areas.

Connor Kirby and Miles Welch-Hayes fired wide midway through the first half, while Theo Archibald also called home goalkeeper James McKeown into action.

At the other end, Ogbu linked-up neatly with James Hanson – but the Nigerian forward was unable to summon a first-time finish to match.

Upon the restart, the home side assumed control. However, opportunities were passed up by Ogbu, Matt Green, and Hanson.

Elliott Whitehouse also dragged narrowly wide on the stretch, with youth graduate Max Wright also going close to making his mark, moments after coming off the bench.

Ultimately, though, the tie was settled from 12 yards as club captain McKeown took centre stage.