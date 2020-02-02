Hamilton 1-4 Celtic: Neil Lennon's side move seven points clear of Rangers at top

Celtic moved seven points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership after coming from a goal down to beat 10-man Hamilton 4-1 on Sunday.

Hamilton, who were without head coach Brian Rice as he served the first match of his betting ban, took a shock lead when Marios Ogkmpoe headed home in the 26th minute.

However, Jim Hamilton was sent off eight minutes later for hauling down Leigh Griffiths when the Celtic striker was through on goal before Odsonne Edouard (35) leveled the scores from the resulting free-kick.

The 10 men of Hamilton frustrated Neil Lennon's side for long periods of the second half but the visitors eventually made the breakthrough through Christopher Jullien (78) before Edouard (81) and James Forrest (90+2) added a late flourish to the scoreline.

Victory sees Celtic, who are aiming for a ninth Scottish Premiership in a row, take a strong grip of the title race following Rangers' 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday, while Hamilton stay bottom of the table on goal difference from Hearts.

How Celtic moved seven points clear...

With Jozo Simunivic, Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed unavailable to the Hoops, Lennon handed 20-year-old centre-back Stephen Welsh his debut. But David Templeton started on the bench 48 hours on from sealing his Hamilton return.The motivation was clear for Lennon's team after Gers' dropped points for the second time in a week.

Yet they found themselves in an arm wrestle with the hosts, who were able to wriggle free time and again from pressure as they found one of their two strikers upfield.

Griffiths got himself involved in awkward tangle after 13 minutes as he pulled Sam Woods down before planting his foot into the defender's body.

Referee Nick Walsh gave the striker the benefit of the doubt as he flashed only yellow, while also booking Alex Gogic for his angry reaction as both sets of players stormed in for a squabble.

But there was a sense of complacency about Celtic. Kris Ajer got his header all wrong as he went to meet Aaron McGowan's cross. The ball fell for Ogkmpoe but Fraser Forster beat away his volley.

Jullien then fired the ball out of play under no pressure while Forrest was surprisingly burned for pace by Scott McMann as Hamilton won a corner. Jullien then failed to get a grip on Ogkmpoe as Blair Alston put in the delivery, allowing the Greek to power home with his head after 27 minutes.

But the game swung back in Celtic's favour 10 minutes before the break.

Odsonne Edouard holds off Alex Gogic

Jamie Hamilton got caught the wrong side of Griffiths as they chased a Jullien long ball, hauling the Hoops frontman down right on the edge of his own box. Walsh had no option but to flash red at the Accies youngster, with bad swiftly becoming worse for Accies as Edouard swept the free-kick over the wall into the corner of Luke Southwood's goal.

Celtic sensed blood and went for the jugular after the half-time turnaround. Griffiths blazed one chance over before smashing his next set-piece opportunity off Southwood's bar, while Woods and McGowan were both relieved to survive handball shouts in the box.

Ryan Christie made his return from groin surgery just past the hour mark while Accies swiftly handed Templeton his second debut. But the hosts had to resort to some desperate last-ditch defending as their box came under siege.

Hamilton's resistance could only last so long and Celtic pounced for the win with 12 minutes left. Jonny Hayes slipped fellow substitute Christie down the left and his cross was steered home by Jullien's expert finish.

And any doubt about the result extinguished three minutes later as Tom Rogic charged forward before slipping in Edouard for his 22nd goal of the season.

Forrest completed the scoring in stoppage time as he combined with Edouard before rifling home the fourth.