85' Attempt missed. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.

85' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.

83' Attempt missed. James Hill (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

83' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.

82' Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Reo Hatate.

81' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Garang Kuol replaces Jorge Grant.

80' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 3. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a set piece situation.

79' Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

79' Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

79' Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

79' Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

78' Liel Abada (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

78' Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

77' Substitution, Celtic. Matt O'Riley replaces Aaron Mooy.

77' Substitution, Celtic. Oh Hyeon-Gyu replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

77' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Hill.

76' Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

74' Attempt saved. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

74' Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

73' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alex Cochrane replaces Stephen Kingsley.

73' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Nathaniel Atkinson replaces Michael Smith.

73' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Andrew Halliday.

71' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kye Rowles.

65' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin replaces Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.

63' Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

61' Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

61' Liel Abada (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).

60' Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

60' Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

60' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Yuki Kobayashi.

59' Substitution, Celtic. Liel Abada replaces Sead Haksabanovic.

58' Offside, Celtic. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.

55' Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

55' Attempt saved. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi.

51' Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorge Grant.

50' Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

48' Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).

48' Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

47' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

47' Delay in match because of an injury Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).

46' Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

46' Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

46' Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2.

45' Substitution, Celtic. Yuki Kobayashi replaces Carl Starfelt.

45'+1' First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2.

45' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston with a cross.

44' Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

42' Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

42' Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

40' Attempt missed. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jota with a cross following a corner.

39' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

38' Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Toby Sibbick tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

35' Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

34' Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi.

30' Foul by Aaron Mooy (Celtic).

30' Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

26' Offside, Celtic. Reo Hatate tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

25' Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

25' Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorge Grant with a cross following a corner.

24' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

23' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joe Hart.

23' Attempt saved. Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Hill with a headed pass.

22' Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

22' Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Foul by Aaron Mooy (Celtic).

20' Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18' Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).

13' Offside, Celtic. Alistair Johnston tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

11' Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

10' Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross following a corner.

10' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

5' Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

2' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 1. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jota.

1' Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

1' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.

1' Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

First Half begins.