Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hearts vs Celtic. Scottish Cup Quarter Final.

TynecastleAttendance16,287.

Hearts 0

    Celtic 3

    • A Mooy (2nd minute)
    • K Furuhashi (45th minute)
    • C Carter-Vickers (80th minute)

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Hill (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Reo Hatate.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Garang Kuol replaces Jorge Grant.

    goal icon

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 3. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a set piece situation.

    yellow_card icon

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Liel Abada (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Matt O'Riley replaces Aaron Mooy.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Oh Hyeon-Gyu replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Hill.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alex Cochrane replaces Stephen Kingsley.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Nathaniel Atkinson replaces Michael Smith.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Andrew Halliday.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kye Rowles.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin replaces Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

    yellow_card icon

    Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Liel Abada (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Yuki Kobayashi.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Liel Abada replaces Sead Haksabanovic.

    offside icon

    Offside, Celtic. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorge Grant.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).

    yellow_card icon

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

    offside icon

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Yuki Kobayashi replaces Carl Starfelt.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2.

    goal icon

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 2. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jota with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

    offside icon

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Toby Sibbick tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Mooy (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

    offside icon

    Offside, Celtic. Reo Hatate tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorge Grant with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

    corner icon

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joe Hart.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Hill with a headed pass.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Mooy (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).

    offside icon

    Offside, Celtic. Alistair Johnston tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

    goal icon

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Celtic 1. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jota.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.