Hearts 1-1 Dundee United: Luca Stephenson header earns United draw at Premiership leaders Hearts

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Dundee United thanks to a Luca Stephenson equaliser just before half-time for the visitors.

The Jambos, who started the day nine points clear at the top, took the lead in the 25th minute when Alexandros Kyziridis' shot rebounded from a post and ricocheted over the line off United 'keeper Yevheni Kucherenko.

But Stephenson headed the visitors level, and the Tynecastle side - unable to break them down after the break - were forced to settle for a second draw in three matches.

The game began with a scare for Hearts as Zac Sapsford got in behind and chipped beyond Alexander Schwolow after eight minutes, but the goal was swiftly ruled out for offside.

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute following another well-worked Hearts set-piece routine.

Image: Alexandros Kyziridis celebrates his opening goal at home to Dundee United

Harry Milne took a corner on the right short to Claudio Braga, who rolled a pass to the unmarked Kyziridis outside the box. The Greek winger took a touch before unleashing a right-footed shot that came back off the post and ricocheted over the line off the back of Kucherenko's head.

The Jambos were struggling to exert their authority, however, and United built their way back into the game as the interval approached. The visitors' equaliser came in the 45th minute when Stephenson drifted in unmarked at the back post to meet Amar Fatah's corner eight yards out and power a header beyond Schwolow, who got a hand to it.

Image: Luca Stephenson celebrates his equalising goal against Hearts

Hearts enjoyed most of the ball in the second half but struggled to create chances and United's threat on the counter-attack was highlighted when they had two late goals disallowed for offside.

The result reduces Hearts' lead at the top of the Premiership to just seven points after two draws in their last three games, whilst Dundee United remain seventh.

What the managers said

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes:

"I thought we didn't deserve any more than the point we got.

"It's difficult to be too critical of the fact that we're 12 games in, we've hit 30 points already, we're in the second week of November and we're still unbeaten.

"But there's no doubting that we came here with high expectations to get three points and I've got to accept that we weren't good enough to get the three points today."

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin:

"It was a really good all-round performance.

"I'm disappointed to not have scored more in the first half because of the opportunities that we had. The stats will show that Hearts had plenty of possession, but our goalkeeper's not had a great deal to do.

"On the balance of play, maybe a draw is a fair result, but I'm slightly disappointed because I thought we just shaded it in terms of dangerous attacks."