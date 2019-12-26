Hearts 0-2 Hibernian: Martin Boyle scores twice as Hibs win Edinburgh derby

Hibernian's Martin Boyle celebrates his goal with his team-mates

Hibernian claimed the Edinburgh derby bragging rights after a Martin Boyle double gave them a 2-0 win at Tynecastle to pile even more pressure on a beleaguered Hearts.

Defeat leaves Hearts firmly rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table while Hibs climb into the top six after victory in the final Edinburgh derby of the decade.

The hosts went into the game on the back of three defeats in three games following the appointment of Daniel Stendel as manager while Hibs travelled to Gorgie following three losses in four themselves.

Boyle (L) celebrates his second goal with Jason Naismith

However, Jack Ross' side were given the perfect early present on Boxing Day as Boyle took advantage of some slack defending to fire the visitors in front after six minutes.

Team news Daniel Stendel made three changes from the team that lost 2-1 to Hamilton, with captain Christophe Berra back and Ryotaro Meshino and Jake Mulraney also returning to the starting line-up as Steven MacLean dropped out with no Glenn Whelan or Steven Naismith.



The visitors also made three changes from the team that lost 3-0 to Rangers on Friday, with Ryan Porteous suspended, Stevie Mallan dropping to the bench and Flo Kamberi out injured, which saw Darren McGregor, Vykintas Slivka and Daryl Horgan return to the starting line-up.

Hearts struggled to create a great deal going forward and Hibs pounced on further indecision from the hosts as Boyle doubled his side's lead after the half-hour mark.

The home side struggled to get into the match early on as Hibs picked off the hosts. They took the lead after six minutes when Scott Allan's hooked ball into the box was met first time by Boyle who sidefooted his effort past Joel Pereira.

Uche Ikpeazu has an attempt on goal during the Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian

Hibs had two great chances to further their lead soon after when Jason Naismith punished Aaron Hickey for sloppy play in his own box but his cutback was blasted over the bar by Vykintas Slivka.

Player ratings Hearts: Joel Pereira (6), Hickey (6), Berra (5), Halkett (6), White (5), Meshino (6), Smith (6), Damour (5), Mulraney (5), Clare (6), Ikpeazu (6)



Subs: Bozanic (6), Keena (N/A), Henderson (5)



Hibernian: Marciano (7), Naismith (6), McGregor (6), Hanlon (6), Stevenson (6), Hallberg (6), Slivka (6), Boyle (8), Allan (7), Horgan (6), Doidge (6)



Subs: Newell (N/A), Mallan (N/A)



Man of the match: Martin Boyle

Then, Allan's corner evaded everyone in the box before crashing off the back post as Hearts breathed a sigh of relief.

It was 2-0 to the visitors after 31 minutes when Allan caught Loic Damour napping in his own half and his tackle freed Boyle who kept his composure through on goal to get his second.

Daniel Stendel shows his frustration on the touchline

Ryotaro Meshino then had Hearts' best effort when his curling shot brought out a great save from Ofir Marciano.

Hearts were booed off at half-time and Stendel decided to act, bringing on Oliver Bozanic and Euan Henderson and it was the former who saw the home side grow in composure after the break.

The Jambos dominated proceedings but could not find that bit of quality to get on the scoresheet. Meshino forced Marciano into a decent save before dragging another effort wide soon after when he should have done better.

Scott Allan in action for Hibernian

Uche Ikpeazu then went close for the hosts after getting on the end of Sean Clare's through ball but he dragged his effort wide under pressure from Darren McGregor.

Clare then threaded a ball through for substitute Henderson who forced Marciano into another save before the Hibs keeper sprung back up to deny the Hearts player on the rebound.

Bozanic's curling free-kick then found Craig Halkett but he could not direct his header on goal when again he possibly should have done better.

The Hibernian players celebrate at full-time

It summed up Hearts' afternoon as the game drifted away from the Tynecastle side on their own patch.

They must hope results go their way before finding a win at home to Aberdeen in the final game of the year if they are to have any chance of avoiding being bottom of the table over the winter break.