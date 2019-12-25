Street Soccer Scotland host annual Christmas event

0:41 Street Soccer Scotland held their seventh annual Christmas Day football event to bring some cheer to those feeling lonely during the festive period Street Soccer Scotland held their seventh annual Christmas Day football event to bring some cheer to those feeling lonely during the festive period

Football fans from across Scotland have come together for the seventh annual Street Soccer Scotland event for the lonely and homeless at Christmas.

Taking place in Edinburgh, Glasgow and for this first time this year Aberdeen, football matches will take place followed by presents and Christmas dinner for all those taking part.

The non-profit social enterprise is celebrating its 10th year overall and uses the power of football to try to tackle social exclusion.

Speaking at the Leith Links event in Edinburgh, founder David Duke said: "We work 365 days a year but Christmas Day perhaps amplifies loneliness and separation for people.

"This gives them somewhere to go and supports people whether they are suffering mental health issues, homelessness or battling addiction.

"Everyone wants to help in some way and we just bring it altogether and try to provide opportunity, purpose and somewhere to be and go.

"It can be transformational and brings home what Christmas is all about - sharing good times and being there for one another."

If you are suffering from social exclusion this festive period and/or would like to get involved with Street Soccer, visit their website for more details.