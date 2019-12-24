All 20 Premier League teams of the decade

From Arsenal to Wolves, we collated all 20 current Premier League clubs' team of the decade, picked by those who know best. Vote for your own here.

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson picks his Arsenal XI of the 2010s, and experiences some struggles with the back line.

Former Aston Villa forward Alan McInally provides his team of the decade, after 10 years of ups and downs at Villa Park.

Ex-Bournemouth striker Luther Blissett chooses his Bournemouth XI of the 2010s, with another legendary striker in attack.

Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell picks his Brighton XI of the 2010s, and there are plenty of fan favourites in the side.

See who former Burnley defender Michael Duff has selected in his Burnley team of the decade.

Paul Merson had the pleasure of picking Chelsea's team of the decade, with a wealth of names to choose from.

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison picks his best Eagles XI from the previous 10 years at Selhurst Park.

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman picks his Toffees team of the decade, featuring several of his former team-mates.

Alan Smith had the pleasure of picking Leicester's team of the decade, in which his former side have enjoyed unprecedented success.

Nine of the current Liverpool squad would be selected in the Reds' team of the decade, according to Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher.

Steph Houghton had the pleasure of choosing Manchester City's team of the 2010s, the most successful period in the club's history.

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville picks his team of the 2010s at Old Trafford, a period which saw the club win six major trophies.

Who would make your Newcastle team of the decade? Pick your own team of the 2010s here with our interactive selector.

Darren Eadie includes three of the current Norwich City squad in his team of the decade.

Chris Wilder's high-achievers dominate the Sheff Utd team of the decade picked by legendary former Blades boss Dave Bassett.

Matt Le Tissier has picked his Southampton team of the decade and it's a side that would undoubtedly compete with the elite in the Premier League.

See who former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has selected in his Tottenham team of the decade.

Watford legend Luther Blissett picks his Watford XI of the 2010s, with a few surprise inclusions at the back.

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee picks his Hammers team of the decade, including a few ones that got away.

Nuno Espirito Santo's current crop dominates the Wolves team of the decade selected by Matt Murray - but who else makes the cut?