Bournemouth's team of the decade: Luther Blissett's verdict

Callum Wilson has scored 63 times in 166 games for Bournemouth since joining in 2014

Ex-Bournemouth striker Luther Blissett chooses his Bournemouth XI of the 2010s, with another legendary striker in attack...

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

Asmir Begovic joined Bournemouth from Chelsea in 2017 but has spent this season out on loan

I'd go for Asmir Begovic. He's done well in the Premier League, I know things haven't been so easy over the last year or two with him going out on loan but he's helped establish them in the top flight.

In defence...

Simon Francis has been with Bournemouth since their League One days

At right-back it'd be a toss-up between Simon Francis and Adam Smith for me, and the way Eddie Howe has them playing it doesn't matter who's in where, but I'd plump for Simon Francis, just.

In the middle you can't look beyond the pairing of Steve Cook and Nathan Ake, they've been such a top duo and I couldn't believe it when Chelsea put Ake up for sale.

Charlie Daniels on the left, tucks in and is compact without the ball but he gets forward well too and for what he's done in helping get Bournemouth to where they are now, he's got to be there.

In midfield...

Matt Ritchie hit the ground running when he joined Bournemouth from Swindon in 2013

You've got to look at the players who help bring them through the leagues, given what they've done this decade, and Matt Ritchie was a revelation even before they got promoted. I like Ryan Fraser too, he's been a bit of a slow burner but it says a lot that he's been linked with Arsenal in recent times.

It's very difficult in central midfield. Andrew Surman's done a very good job in the middle for them, what makes them such a difficult team to get over is the way that they're happy to do the hard yards but also play. That's why I'd have him and Dan Gosling for how they've managed to do that.

In attack...

Wilson's 20 goals fired Bournemouth to promotion in 2015, and he has not looked back since

Callum Wilson has been fantastic for Bournemouth, and if you had him back before his cruciate ligament injury then I think he'd have got more England caps than he has.

The other one would be Jermain Defoe. It was short and sweet having him back at Bournemouth given he's now off on loan at Rangers, but it was wonderful to have him back and he still managed to score a few important goals.

Who makes your team of the decade?

You've heard from the expert - now you can pick your Bournemouth team of the decade! Choose from a selection of the best players below and put them into your own formation.