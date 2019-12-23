Southampton's team of the decade: Matt Le Tissier's verdict

Matt Le Tissier has picked his Southampton team of the decade and it's a side that would undoubtedly compete with the elite in the Premier League.

During the 2010s, many of Saints' best players left for hefty fees, with seven of this XI currently playing among last season's Premier League top six, and four at leaders Liverpool alone.

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

This is a tough one. The first three years of Fraser Forster were very impressive in the Premier League but Kelvin Davis was part of the back-to-back promotion-winning teams - he made some vital saves in both seasons and he was a great professional.

In defence...

I'd definitely pick Nathaniel Clyne - he was excellent getting forward and defending at Saints. There was a reason why Liverpool paid the big money for him. The left-back spot is a bit more difficult as Luke Shaw was superb for us but he was only with us for a short period of time. Injuries have set him back at Manchester United but for us he was sensational. Toby Alderweireld and Virgil van Dijk are the best two centre-backs I've ever seen play at Southampton. Jose Fonte was a great servant and adapted well to the Premier League but in terms of quality Alderweireld and Van Dijk are the standouts. As a combination, they would probably be the best centre back pairing in the Premier League.

In midfield...

Adam Lallana simply has to be in there. He and Rickie Lambert were such a massive part of Southampton coming back through the leagues. And they continued to perform well when stepping up to the Premier League. Morgan Schneiderlin came up through the leagues and flourished, playing the best football of his career at Saints. Jack Cork did a brilliant job but didn't get much of a chance, so Victor Wanyama gets the nod. The first season I saw him, he couldn't pass a ball! But his improvement was incredible - he was outstanding when paired with Schneiderlin.

In attack...

It's hard to leave Sadio Mane out - he was phenomenal before Liverpool came calling. I'd have Dusan Tadic in there. He was outstanding for the first two seasons at the club - he needed good players around him but he'd be a good fit in this team with the right balance. Lambert would lead the line - it's impossible to leave him out.

Matt Le Tissier's Southampton team of the decade:

Davis; Clyne, Van Dijk, Alderwiereld, Shaw; Wanyama, Schneiderlin, Lallana; Mane, Tadic, Lambert.

Who makes your Southampton team of the decade?

You've heard from the expert - now you can pick your Southampton team of the decade! Choose from a selection of the best players below and put them into your own formation.