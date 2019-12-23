Watford's team of the decade: Luther Blissett's verdict

Will Hughes hasn't always hit the headlines at Watford, but makes their team of the decade

Watford legend Luther Blissett picks his Watford XI of the 2010s, with a few surprise inclusions at the back...

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

Heurelho Gomes was considered a coup when he joined then-Championship Watford, having represented Tottenham and Brazil

Heurelho Gomes just edges Manuel Almunia for me. We won promotion with him and he became a real character within the club and made some great saves in the Premier League.

In defence...

Tommie Hoban (right) played 54 league games for Watford in a career plagued by injury, before he was released in the summer

When it comes to full-backs, we weren't exactly alight with them. Knowing Marco Cassetti when he was in Italy and when he played for us, he was a very, very good defender and I'd choose him at right-back.

There's two centre-backs who were brilliant for us before they got injured in Tommie Hoban and Joel Ekstrand, who I'd have in the middle. They would've made a very good pairing had they been fit more.

On the left, I'd have to go for Jose Holebas. He's got that real passion, drive and want to win and he's one of those who wants to really play for Watford.

In midfield...

Etienne Capoue joined Watford from Tottenham in 2015

Making this into a proper three-man midfield, I'd have Etienne Capoue holding, Almen Abdi because we've got no one who takes free kicks now and he's been excellent at them for us.

I'd give the other position to Will Hughes, I'm a big fan of him and he's a hard worker, he's very underrated.

In attack...

Gerard Deulofeu's wondergoal for Watford in the FA Cup semi-finals last season helped secure their path to the final

I'd have Gerard Deulofeu on the right. He doesn't always have the consistency but when he does perform to his best, he's special. On the other side, Ikechi Anya would be my choice. He's played in a number of positions for us and I'll upset the apple cart with him but when he was good he was a proper player.

Up front I'd have Odion Ighalo. I'm playing with one out-and-out forward and Ighalo had pace and power, and had a great finish on him that first season in the Premier League.

