Newcastle United News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Newcastle's team of the decade: Pick your XI now

Pick your own Newcastle team of the 2010s below with our interactive selector

Last Updated: 23/12/19 9:03am

Who would you pick in Newcastle's team of the decade?

We've compiled a list of Newcastle stars past and present from the 2010s to choose from, including current captain Jamaal Lascelles, former skippers Fabricio Coloccini and Kevin Nolan and strikers Shola Ameobi, Andy Carroll, Saloman Rondon and Papiss Cisse.

But who makes the final XI? It's over to you to pick your Newcastle team of the decade!

Also See:

Who makes your team of the decade?

Choose from a selection of the best players below and put them into your own formation.

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month pass for just £16.99 (usually £33.99)

Three Super 6 rounds in seven days!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time over the festive period.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK