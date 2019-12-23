Newcastle's team of the decade: Pick your XI now

Who would you pick in Newcastle's team of the decade?

We've compiled a list of Newcastle stars past and present from the 2010s to choose from, including current captain Jamaal Lascelles, former skippers Fabricio Coloccini and Kevin Nolan and strikers Shola Ameobi, Andy Carroll, Saloman Rondon and Papiss Cisse.

But who makes the final XI? It's over to you to pick your Newcastle team of the decade!

Who makes your team of the decade?

Choose from a selection of the best players below and put them into your own formation.

