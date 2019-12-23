Brighton's team of the decade: Steve Sidwell's verdict

Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell picks his Brighton XI of the 2010s, and there are plenty of fan favourites in the side.

Brighton experienced an unbelievable decade, winning two promotions, moving into a state-of-the-art stadium and staying in the Premier League, so it's no surprise some of the names will go down as Seagulls legends.

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

Mat Ryan has been impressive during Brighton's Premier League years

Mat Ryan exploded onto the scene after David Stockdale. He went straight into the Premier League and his height was questioned at first, but his agility makes up for that and he's been superb since coming in.

In defence...

Lewis Dunk (left) and Bruno (right) have both captained Brighton in the Premier League during lengthy spells on the south coast

There is a real mixture in defence. Some experienced heads like Matt Upson and Wayne Bridge. Lewis Dunk has been fantastic, while Bruno played until he was 38 which is unbelievable. Plenty of experience and games under their belt. Plenty of clean sheets.

Bruno's a massive fan favourite and Dunk is England material, it's just a shame we have real strength in that area currently but I think he can definitely step up.

In midfield...

Spain international Vicente spent two seasons at Brighton earlier in the decade

I'm going with a 4-2-3-1, so in the middle you have Dale Stephens and Davy Propper. Stephens is an unsung hero for me. A lot of the work he does has gone unnoticed, but it's starting to get noticed now with the way the team play. Propper is one of the most technical players Brighton have had on their books as well. Both of them dictate how we play, if they are on song then Brighton usually win.

Then ahead of them you'll get bundles of energy from Anthony Knockaert, Pascal Gross and Vicente - and a couple of fan favourites in there too.

Knockaert, what we he did the year the club got promoted was phenomenal. He was virtually untouchable. Of course, Vicente is a massive one the fans talk about and I did not see as much of him there, but the way they talk you have to him in. Then Pascal Gross is the assist king. Someone they have signed under the radar, a real coup from the recruitment and another they need to keep hold of if they can.

In attack...

Glenn Murray's goals fired Brighton to promotion and have kept them in the Premier League

There have been a few good strikers over the years and Bobby Zamora would be the previous decade, but Glenn Murray for sure. Muzza is up there as the second highest scorer ever for Brighton and if you put the ball in the box he is going to score. Another fans' favourite - there's a few of them.

Steve Sidwell's Brighton team of the decade

Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Upson, Bridge, Stephens, Propper, Knockaert, Gross, Vicente, Murray

