West Ham's team of the decade: Tony Cottee's verdict

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee picks his Hammers team of the decade, including a few ones that got away.

Cottee, who played for West Ham in two spells between 1982-88 and 1994-96, scored over 100 league goals for the east London side, but admits this team of the decade was lacking in the striker department...

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

It has to be Lukasz Fabianski. He's had a stunning few years at the club, and there weren't many else in the run-in.

In defence...

Winston Reid has been brilliant, he had a fantastic year in particular when West Ham left Upton Park, James Collins was always a really steady defender, and Declan Rice has got to be in it, and I've put him in the centre-half position because ultimately I think he'll end up there. We had an abundance of midfield players, so I couldn't put him in there!

In midfield...

We'll go with Aaron Cresswell as a left wing-back in this team, he's been a really good buy, and didn't cost much from Ipswich for a steady player who has scored some really good goals. Michail Antonio is my right wing-back, a stunning athlete, who can play in pretty much any position in this team. With Mark Noble and Scott Parker, who will sit in front of the back three, and let Dimitri Payet and Manuel Lanzini run around! I think Payet was the most talented player at West Ham in this decade, it's just a shame how he left the club.

In attack...

We're going to have Marko Arnautovic up front, possibly with Andy Carroll to come off the bench. To be honest, there hasn't been a great choice for centre-forwards, which is why I've got Arnie, who arrived as a wide player, and Lanzini just behind him.

Tony Cottee's West Ham team of the decade:

Fabianski; Reid, Rice, Collins; Antonio, Noble, Parker, Payet, Cresswell; Lanzini; Arnautovic.

