Wolves' team of the decade: Matt Murray's verdict

Nuno Espirito Santo's current crop dominates the Wolves team of the decade selected by Matt Murray - but who else makes the cut?

Former Wolves goalkeeper Murray, who progressed through the academy from the age of nine, was used to playing in a 4-4-2 formation but has plumped for a back three behind some impressive attacking options - and reckons his XI would break into the Premier League's top four!

Read on to see Murray's picks - and then use our team selector below to make your own choices...

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

Carl Ikeme is a fans' favourite and he was absolutely unbelievable in the year Wolves got promoted (from League One in 2014) under Kenny Jackett. That season, for me, was the start of the revival. It set Wolves on their way.

In defence...

It's a back three, with Conor Coady in the middle. He plays every minute of every game, his range of passing is brilliant and he's a real leader. While the club's been changing, he's encapsulated everything about Wolves. On the right side, I'd have Richard Stearman. He's a ball-playing defender, committed, mobile - and he's a Wolves fan too! You've got to have one of your own in there. On the left - he's been a massive miss recently while he's been injured - would be Willy Boly. He's top-drawer; amazing in both boxes.

Right wing-back would be Matt Doherty. He's kicked on and gone to new levels; he's been there on the journey from League One and he keeps popping up with important goals. On the left? I love Barry Douglas from the Championship promotion season. He was very unlucky not to get to play in the Premier League but his set-pieces, crosses, deliveries, wonder goals earn him a spot. He's a top lad, too - and if you're trying to cultivate a winning culture in the dressing room, he has to be in there.

In midfield...

I'd have Karl Henry, sitting. He protects well, gets about, is a good voice on the pitch and is another local lad. He only played a few years in this decade but he played week in, week out. You always knew what you were getting from him.

Joao Moutinho has to be in there, with his set-piece deliveries and intelligent passing: wow, what a signing. Ruben Neves is next to him; what a midfield that is! He was a Champions League player playing in the Championship at the time. Everyone said he was there just to put himself in the shop window but he's played around 100 games for Wolves and has his own goal of the season competition every year! Important goals, top goals, range of passing to switch play - I love Ruben Neves.

In attack...

It has to be Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez. There have been some fantastic players over the decade - Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, for instance, was a pure goalscorer - but Jota makes it because of his work-rate, his robustness, the free-kicks he wins, the goals he scores. I think Jimenez would get in most Premier League sides. He leads from the front and scores a variety of goals.

Matt Murray's Wolves team of the decade:

Ikeme, Doherty, Stearman, Coady, Boly, Douglas, Henry, Moutinho, Neves, Jota, Jimenez.

Who makes your Wolves team of the decade?

You've heard from the expert - now you can pick your Wolves team of the decade! Choose from a selection of the best players below and put them into your own formation.