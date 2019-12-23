Crystal Palace's team of the decade: Clinton Morrison's verdict
Pick your own team of the 2010s below with our interactive selector
Last Updated: 20/12/19 10:45am
Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison picks his best Eagles XI from the previous 10 years at Selhurst Park.
- NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £16.99
- Watch Sky Sports now from £18 a month
- Crystal Palace fixtures
Four current Palace players make the XI, as well as a favourite of their bitter rivals Brighton...
The pundit's verdict: In goal...
It 100 per cent has to Julian Speroni. He wasn't very good when he first came in, but he's not only a brilliant goalkeeper, he's one of the best human beings you'll meet in football.
In defence...
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the right-back without a shadow of a doubt. As a partnership, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins were very good, while my mate Patrick van Aanholt is improving a lot and will only get better and better.
In midfield...
Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a fantastic player, even on loan. He's going to be a superstar for England when he gets back fit, and he got the fans at Selhurst Park off their feet. Mile Jedinak was a brilliant player, and the fans loved him, while Jason Puncheon is a south London boy who scored some important goals.
In attack...
Glenn Murray scored a lot of big goals, he is a Brighton man now, but Palace fans still like him.
A front three of Murray alongside Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha would cause so much trouble. Bolasie's trickery on the wing, while Zaha is a legend at the club and will go down as one of Palace's best-ever players.
Clinton Morrison's Crystal Palace team of the decade:
Speroni; Wan-Bissaka, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Jedinak, Loftus-Cheek, Puncheon; Bolasie, Zaha, Murray.
Who makes your Crystal Palace team of the decade?
You've heard from the expert - now you can pick your Crystal Palace team of the decade! Choose from a selection of the best players below and put them into your own formation.