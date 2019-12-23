Crystal Palace's team of the decade: Clinton Morrison's verdict

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison picks his best Eagles XI from the previous 10 years at Selhurst Park.

Four current Palace players make the XI, as well as a favourite of their bitter rivals Brighton...

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

It 100 per cent has to Julian Speroni. He wasn't very good when he first came in, but he's not only a brilliant goalkeeper, he's one of the best human beings you'll meet in football.

In defence...

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the right-back without a shadow of a doubt. As a partnership, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins were very good, while my mate Patrick van Aanholt is improving a lot and will only get better and better.

In midfield...

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a fantastic player, even on loan. He's going to be a superstar for England when he gets back fit, and he got the fans at Selhurst Park off their feet. Mile Jedinak was a brilliant player, and the fans loved him, while Jason Puncheon is a south London boy who scored some important goals.

In attack...

Glenn Murray scored a lot of big goals, he is a Brighton man now, but Palace fans still like him.

A front three of Murray alongside Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha would cause so much trouble. Bolasie's trickery on the wing, while Zaha is a legend at the club and will go down as one of Palace's best-ever players.

Clinton Morrison's Crystal Palace team of the decade:

Speroni; Wan-Bissaka, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Jedinak, Loftus-Cheek, Puncheon; Bolasie, Zaha, Murray.

Who makes your Crystal Palace team of the decade?

You've heard from the expert - now you can pick your Crystal Palace team of the decade! Choose from a selection of the best players below and put them into your own formation.