Everton's team of the decade: Leon Osman's verdict

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman picks his Toffees team of the decade, featuring several of his former team-mates.

Selected in a 4-4-1-1 formation, where do you think this team would finish in the Premier League?

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

Tim Howard was a top player. From 2010, for the next four or five seasons he was outstanding.

In defence...

Seamus Coleman just about pips Tony Hibbert into the team. He really developed as a player during this time and was arguably the best right-back in the country for two or three years. Again, Leighton Baines was the best left-back in the country for three or four seasons of the last decade. Phil Jagielka is an easy choice alongside John Stones. He's a top defender who wasn't given the credit he deserves. Stones was an emerging talent and turned himself into a first-choice centre-half. He's a real footballer, who went on to be sold for around about £50m to Manchester City.

In midfield...

Gareth Barry came in under Roberto Martinez and endeared himself to the Everton fans. They loved him when he was at the club and his level of performances was incredible. Idrissa Gueye really dominated the midfield during his time at Goodison Park and he would be a good pairing with Barry. Mikel Arteta wasn't at Everton much in the last decade but his ability, his delivery from crosses and his all-round football brain, I had to find a position for him as I did for Steven Pienaar.

In attack...

Up front, I will go for a number 10 in Tim Cahill. I think Evertonians would generally agree with that decision. He was a terrific goalscorer but he also worked really hard for the team. He was really good at both ends of the pitch. You also have to go with Romelu Lukaku because of the amount of goals he scored during his time at the club. It was an incredible feat.

Leon Osman's Everton team of the decade:

Howard; Coleman, Stones, Jagielka, Baines; Arteta, Barry, Gueye, Pienaar; Cahill, Lukaku.

