Sheffield United's team of the decade: Dave Bassett's verdict

Chris Wilder's high-achievers dominate the Sheffield United team of the decade picked for Sky Sports by legendary former Blades boss Dave Bassett.

Bassett led the Blades to successive promotions between 1988 and 1990 and his team of the 2010s comprises many players that have propelled the club from League One to the Premier League under Wilder, a man he has helped guide along the way in management.

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

He might be on loan from Manchester United but Dean Henderson has to be in goal for what he's done over the last couple of seasons. He's a confident boy - Chris wanted a man for the big moments - and he's a great shot-stopper.

In defence...

It's got to be a back three - that system under Chris has brought us so much success. Jack O'Connell and John Egan have been terrific. Harry Maguire has to make it, he's got everything and he'd certainly be encouraged to bring the ball out of defence! Chris Basham's been a great servant - if I was allowed to pick subs he'd be one of the first! - but Maguire - I've really enjoyed watching him develop - gets in for me. Chris Morgan would have been a cert if this was for the previous decade!

I'm sticking with the two wing-backs in the current team - Enda Stevens on the left and George Baldock on the right. They're providing goals and assists because they're encouraged to get forward - that's the way Chris wants to play - and they're athletic. They've stepped up to the Premier League.

In midfield...

It was a shame Kevin McDonald left when he did (to Wolves) with that release clause. He did well. I really liked watching him. I'm going to put him in with John Fleck, who's been brilliant; he's skilful and tenacious and definitely makes it. John Lundstram's done well this season but I'm going to tweak the system a fraction, go back to one in behind the front two, and play Mark Duffy. Lovely feet and made things tick.

In attack...

It's got to be Billy Sharp. He came back for the second half of the decade, he's Sheffield United through and through and he's a proper goalscorer. Who's alongside him? Ched Evans scored a lot of goals but in League One. Lys Mousset is making a great impact but he's not been here long. So I'm going for David McGoldrick. He's yet to get off the mark in the Premier League but he's got a lot to his game and he formed a great partnership with Sharp last year that helped us to great success.

Dave Bassett's Sheffield United team of the decade:

Henderson; Baldock, Maguire, Egan; O'Connell, Stevens, McDonald, Fleck, Duffy; McGoldrick, Sharp.

