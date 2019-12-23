Man Utd's team of the decade: Gary Neville's verdict

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville picks his team of the 2010s at Old Trafford, a period which saw the club win six major trophies.

United kicked off this decade as Premier League champions and would go on to secure another two titles under Sir Alex Ferguson by 2013 as they knocked Liverpool off their perch before securing a record 20th English crown.

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

David de Gea has to be the No. 1 goalkeeper of the last decade. He's been outstanding, Manchester United's player of the season for most of the decade. He did not have the best of starts but he got there in the end.

In defence…

Right-back has been a real problem position for Manchester United since I left! Antonio Valencia is the one who really made the position his own over the last 10 years, it's too early for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic is the best Manchester United centre-back partnership of all time, let alone the last decade.

Left-back has similarly been problem position for United, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind have all played there - it's been like the waltzers! Patrice Evra was a fantastic left-back and he gets in because of his quality at the start of the decade.

In midfield…

Manchester United have not had the quality in the centre or left of midfield they had in the early part of the decade.

Paul Scholes is my favourite United player ever, Ryan Giggs is the most-decorated and Michael Carrick was an unsung hero for many years that kept everyone else ticking over. Those three are shoo-ins because of their roles in the title wins at the start of the decade.

On the right I have gone for Marcus Rashford because he is the one player in the last four to five years that has come in and looks like he could play in any Manchester United team over the past 25 years.

In attack…

Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie were the outstanding strikers of the decade at Manchester United.

Gary Neville's Man United team of the decade

De Gea; Valencia, Ferdinand, Vidic, Evra; Rashford, Scholes, Carrick, Giggs; Rooney, Van Persie.

Who makes your Man United team of the decade?

You have heard from the expert - now you can pick your Man Utd team of the decade! Choose from a selection of the best players below and put them into your own formation.