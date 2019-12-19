Pick your Premier League team of the decade
Will you pick David de Gea in goal? Will you go for Virgil van Dijk? And what about Harry Kane up front?
Who would you pick in your Premier League team of the decade?
Sky Sports News have compiled a list of 36 players to choose from, including Premier League stars past and present.
In goal, the options include former Chelsea duo Thibaut Courtois and Petr Cech, and Manchester United's David de Gea.
The defensive options range from current players such as Virgil van Dijk, Kye Walker and Cesar Azpilicueta to former stars such as Rio Ferdinand and Ashley Cole.
There are five current or former Manchester City players among the midfield options, including Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure. Other names in the mix are N'Golo Kante and Steven Gerrard.
There are seven strikers to choose from, including Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Jamie Vardy, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie.
See all the options and select your side using our team selector below. We'll then reveal our readers' XI on our digital platforms and on Sky Sports News.
