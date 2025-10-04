Hearts 1-0 Hibernian: Craig Halkett's stoppage-time winner decides derby as Hearts extend Scottish Premiership lead

Craig Halkett scored a stoppage-time winner as Hearts defeated city rivals Hibernian 1-0 at Tynecastle to surge five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season had been heavily hyped in the build-up, but an attritional affair in the swirling wind looked like ending goalless after Hibs captain Martin Boyle missed two big chances in the second half.

There were euphoric scenes among the home support at the end, however, after Halkett forced in a cross from substitute Sabah Kerjota to secure a first victory over Hibernian in five attempts.

It was the third time in seven league matches this season that Derek McInnes' rampant side had scored a stoppage-time winner.

The Jambos - who have not lost in the Premiership since Neil Critchley's last game in charge in late April - now boast their biggest lead at the top of the table since they were six points clear in October 2018, although champions Celtic have the chance to reduce the deficit when they host Motherwell on Sunday.

McInnes sent out the same Hearts XI that started the previous two victories against Rangers and Falkirk.

There were two changes to the Hibs side that started their 0-0 draw at Celtic Park as Chris Cadden and Josh Campbell replaced midfielders Miguel Chaiwa and Jamie McGrath.

Image: Craig Halkett scored in injury time to secure Hearts' win against Hibs

Halkett and Boyle both had opportunities early on but thereafter, the only other attempts of a typically frenetic first half were from distance.

Hibernian wing-back Jordan Obita saw a volley from the edge of the box deflected wide in the 20th minute before Hearts winger Alexandros Kyziridis cut in from the left and curled just over from similar range to his wonder goal against Falkirk a week previously.

Kyziridis had his tail up and after winning a free-kick just outside the box on the left, the Greek fizzed in a low shot that was saved by the leg of Raphael Sallinger.

The match continued in a tightly-contested, scrappy manner early in the second half but started to open up after the hour mark.

Boyle was agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 62nd minute when he went clean through on goal and dinked a delightful effort over the advancing Alexander Schwolow but the ball came back off the underside of the crossbar.

Image: Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland celebrates after beaten Hibs

At the other end, Claudio Braga's low shot from the edge of the box was saved by Sallinger after Hibs got caught playing out, before Obita made a vital saving challenge to deny Lawrence Shankland from close range.

Boyle saw an effort ruled out for offside in the 68th minute and the Hibernian forward was left frustrated again five minutes later when he went clean through and took a heavy touch, allowing Schwolow to make a big save.

It proved pivotal as defender Halkett popped up two minutes into stoppage time to guide home Kerjota's cross from six yards, sparking delirious scenes around Tynecastle.