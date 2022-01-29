Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hearts 2

  • A Halliday (37th minute)
  • E Simms (58th minute)

Motherwell 0

    Hearts 2-0 Motherwell: On loan Everton striker Ellis Simms scores on first start

    Match report as Hearts beat Motherwell; Andy Halliday and Ellis Simms scored for the home side; Hearts remain third in the Scottish Premiership while Motherwell are fifth; watch free match highlights across Sky Sports' digital platforms from 9pm on Saturday

    By PA Media

    Saturday 29 January 2022 18:30, UK

    EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 29: Ellis Simms celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Motherwell at Tynecastle Stadium, on anuary 29, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
    Image: Ellis Simms scored his first goal for Hearts in their 2-0 win over Motherwell

    On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms scored on his first start for Hearts as Motherwell were beaten 2-0 at Tynecastle.

    Simms netted from close range in the 58th minute to double the lead as Robbie Neilson's third-placed side moved 10 points clear of their nearest rivals in the Scottish Premiership.

    Andy Halliday had scored the opener in the 37th minute and Hearts could even afford to rest key attacker Barrie McKay for the majority of the game ahead of Tuesday's Edinburgh derby.

    Andy Halliday marked his 50th Hearts appearance with a goal
    Image: Andy Halliday marked his 50th Hearts appearance with a goal

    Motherwell had some decent first-half chances but Graham Alexander's team paid the price for losing the ball in dangerous situations before both goals.

    The visitors survived an early scare when Stephen Kingsley had a shot blocked after an indirect free-kick just inside the box.

    January signings Ross Tierney and Liam Shaw both made their first starts for Motherwell and both were involved as the visitors otherwise made a lively start.

    Kevin Van Veen went close to opening the scoring for Motherwell
    Image: Kevin van Veen went close to opening the scoring for Motherwell

    Tierney was smart in possession and almost got on the end of Kevin Van Veen's return pass, while Shaw headed over from a decent opportunity.

    Van Veen twice missed the target with Hearts on the back foot and Halliday had a header held by Liam Kelly at the other end.

    Simms had some opportunities to show his pace in behind but Cammy Devlin put too much on a forward pass, and the loan striker then fell over after beating Kelly to a through ball before volleying high over from another chance.

    Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire went off injured after making a tackle and was replaced by Sean Goss, who was culpable for the opener three minutes later.

    On-loan Celtic midfielder Shaw lost possession first inside his own half but Motherwell seemed to have averted the danger until Goss dwelled on the ball inside his box. Liam Boyce won it and Devlin rolled it for the unmarked Halliday to drill home.

    Van Veen missed Motherwell's best chance late in the half when he sent a free header wide from six yards following a cross by former Hearts attacker Jordan Roberts.

    John Souttar did not come back out for the second half after earlier picking up a knock in a collision with Callum Slattery. Toby Sibbick made his Hearts return following his latest move from Barnsley.

    Hearts soon had chances to double their lead. Gary Mackay-Steven sent a weak effort straight at Kelly, who soon made a close-range block from Halliday.

    Ellis Simms scored his first Hearts goal in the win over Motherwell
    Image: Ellis Simms scored his first Hearts goal in the win over Motherwell

    The second goal came after Devlin won the ball off Shaw inside his own half and drove forward. The Australian fed Boyce, who played it across goal for Simms to tap in.

    Hearts broke on Motherwell again but Boyce could not convert after rounding Kelly and an offside flag ended the attack.

    Motherwell fans thought they might have had a penalty when substitute Peter Haring cynically tripped Slattery as the midfielder ran into the box but referee Craig Napier gave a free-kick. Roberts' effort hit the wall.

    Craig Gordon ensured there was no late drama as he got down to hold Van Veen's long-range strike and got a hand to a fierce effort from substitute Justin Amaluzor.

    What the managers said

    EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 29: Hearts Manager Robbie Neilson during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Motherwell at Tynecastle Stadium, on anuary 29, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
    Image: Robbie Neilson expects John Souttar to remain at Hearts

    Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: I expect John Souttar to stay until the summer

    "There's been nothing new with John. Although I saw they (Rangers) lost three goals so I might get a phone call.

    "But at this moment in time there's been nothing.

    "He'll be back in on Sunday and I expect he'll be available for Tuesday, if he's still here.

    "I was planning on giving Sibbick some game time for 20-30 minutes, so he got a wee bit more.

    "Sibbick did well. He looked good. His fitness levels are still to improve, he hasn't played since the middle of November but he has the physicality we need."

    EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 29: Motherwell Manager Graham Alexander during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Motherwell at Tynecastle Stadium, on anuary 29, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
    Image: Motherwell boss Graham Alexander says they were punished for their own mistakes

    Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: We were victims of our own downfall

    "The first goal is against the run of play, but we had a hand in it, I thought we should have dealt with it better - and we were severely punished.

    "But we had a couple of great opportunities before half-time to get the equaliser, which would have been our just rewards, but we couldn't find that finishing touch.

    "I thought the second goal was similar: we give it away when we should have made a better decision and we've been punished for it again."

    What's next?

    Hearts travel to face Hibernian on Tuesday night in the second Edinburgh derby of the season. The game at Easter Road is live on Sky Sports. Motherwell are also away from home the same night as they head to Paisley to take on St Mirren.

