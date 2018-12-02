Kalika Mehta moderator 5pts HEARTS 1-2 RANGERSFT: Steven Gerrard roars in delight as 10-man Rangers hold out to take the visitors top of the Premiership for the first time since 2011 at this stage of the season. An eventful match all-round with Hearts taking the lead before Rangers struck back with two goals in six-minutes to take a lead headed into the first-half. Despite losing Arfield to a straight red card 18 minutes from time, the visitors held on with the hosts lacking a real goal-scoring threat, to ensure the move top of the league table.