Sun 2nd December

Scottish Premiership

  • Hearts vs Rangers
  • 12:00pm Sunday 2nd December
  • Tynecastle   (Att: 19429)
FT

Hearts 1

G McAuley (27 og)

Rangers 2

C Goldson (35),A Morelos (41),S Arfield ( 72)

Hearts 1-2 Rangers LIVE!

Look back at our updates from the Scottish Premiership as Steven Gerrard's Rangers saw off Hearts.

