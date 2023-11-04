Hibernian vs Aberdeen. Viaplay Cup Semi Final.
Hampden Park.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Richard Jensen (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Richard Jensen (Aberdeen).
Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stefan Gartenmann.
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Vente (Hibernian).
Jair Tavares (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jair Tavares (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Graeme Shinnie.
Attempt blocked. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Miller (Hibernian).
Foul by Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen).
Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stefan Gartenmann.
Attempt blocked. Jair Tavares (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen).
Dylan Vente (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Miller (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Leighton Clarkson.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Connor Barron.
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Will Fish (Hibernian).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Miller (Hibernian).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Dylan Levitt.
Attempt blocked. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).
Jair Tavares (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.