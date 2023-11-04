 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hibernian vs Aberdeen. Viaplay Cup Semi Final.

Hampden Park.

Hibernian 0

    Aberdeen 0

      corner icon

      Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      yellow_card icon

      Richard Jensen (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Richard Jensen (Aberdeen).
      free_kick_won icon

      Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      corner icon

      Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stefan Gartenmann.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      free_kick_won icon

      Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Dylan Vente (Hibernian).
      yellow_card icon

      Jair Tavares (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      free_kick_won icon

      Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jair Tavares (Hibernian).
      corner icon

      Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Graeme Shinnie.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      free_kick_won icon

      Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lewis Miller (Hibernian).
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen).
      free_kick_won icon

      Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      corner icon

      Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stefan Gartenmann.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jair Tavares (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen).
      free_kick_won icon

      Dylan Vente (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_won icon

      Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lewis Miller (Hibernian).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      corner icon

      Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Leighton Clarkson.
      corner icon

      Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Connor Barron.
      free_kick_won icon

      Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Will Fish (Hibernian).
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Miller (Hibernian).
      corner icon

      Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Dylan Levitt.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).
      free_kick_won icon

      Jair Tavares (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
      free_kick_won icon

      Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.