Hibernian vs Aberdeen; Scottish Premiership

Hibernian vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.

Easter RoadAttendance18,848.

Hibernian 2

  • T Klidje (60th minute)
  • J Hoilett (91st minute)

Aberdeen 0

    Hibs 2-0 Aberdeen: David Gray's side follow Edinburgh derby glory by easing past Dons at Easter Road

    Report as Hibernian beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Easter Road; Thibault Klidje and Junior Hoillet scored either side of Kevin Nisbet's disallowed goal; David Gray's side end 2025 fourth in the Premiership while the Dons drop to seventh

    Wednesday 31 December 2025 00:54, UK

    Watch the highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibs and Aberdeen.

    Thibault Klidje and Junior Hoilett struck in the second half as Hibernian backed up their Edinburgh derby triumph with a 2-0 home win over listless Aberdeen.

    The victory kept the fifth-placed Hibees in touch with Motherwell and Rangers above them and lifted them six points ahead of the Dons, who slipped to seventh.

    The only notable blemish for the Easter Road side was the loss of captain Martin Boyle to injury in the first half.

    The hosts had the first chance of the match in the seventh minute when Warren O'Hora's ball over the top released Boyle but the forward's lob dropped just over the crossbar.

    At the other end, Alexander Jensen headed Stuart Armstrong's cross over from six yards.

    Hibs suffered a blow in the 33rd minute when Boyle was forced off by injury after going down without anyone in close proximity, with Elie Youan sent on in his place.

    Hibs captain Martin Boyle was forced off injured
    Image: Hibs captain Martin Boyle was forced off injured

    Aberdeen winger Jesper Karlsson saw an angled shot beaten behind by goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger as a low-key first half drifted to a goalless conclusion.

    Hibs started the second half with renewed purpose and carved out a promising opening in the 47th minute when Klidje slipped the ball through to Campbell, whose square ball across the six-yard box was scrambled behind by Jensen, with Youan lurking.

    Youan then thumped an angled effort just wide of the far post before Josh Mulligan saw a rising shot beaten out by Dimitar Mitov as the home side cranked up the pressure.

    The breakthrough came on the hour mark when Klidje forced the ball home from six yards after Youan played a one-two with Jamie McGrath on his way into the box before slipping a low delivery across the face of goal.

    Hibernian's Thibault Klidje opened the scoring at Easter Road
    Image: Hibernian's Thibault Klidje opened the scoring at Easter Road

    Hibs continued on the front foot and Kanayo Megwa headed over from a McGrath cross before substitute Hoilett blasted over after being teed up by Youan.

    The Dons had been almost non-existent as an attacking force after the break until the 84th minute when substitute Kevin Nisbet turned in Jensen's cross from six yards, but the former Hibs forward was deemed to be offside following a lengthy VAR check.

    Junior Hoilett doubled Hibs' lead
    Image: Junior Hoilett doubled Hibs' lead

    Hibs capitalised on this reprieve by adding a second in stoppage time when Dons goalkeeper Mitov allowed Hoilett's low angled shot, following a Mulligan pass, to squirm beneath him all too easily.

    What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

