Hibernian vs Celtic preview: Brendan Rodgers wants to keep momentum
Last Updated: 14/12/18 3:03pm
Brendan Rodgers wants Celtic to keep playing at a "really high level" when they travel to Hibernian on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
The Hoops are still on a high after reaching the last 32 of the Europa League despite a 2-1 home defeat to Group B winners RB Salzburg on Thursday night.
The match was the fourth of nine games in December for the Scottish Premiership leaders, who will have to summon up their reserves to go again when they take on Neil Lennon's Hibernian.
Rodgers said: "The games are coming thick and fast and we are putting a lot of energy into a lot of our games.
"The guys have been amazing. The level they have been at, the concentration, the effort that they are putting into every game, we have played a season worth of games already and the guys keep showing that mentality, character and humility to keep fighting and running.
"We have been playing at a really high level domestically.
"It will be a tough game for us. I am sure Neil will have his team quite energetic.
"You know what it is like playing a European game and what you face on the Sunday but we will be very focused, we will try to recover as best we can and go there expecting a tough game."
Celtic thrashed Kilmarnock 5-1 last weekend to return to the top of the table while Hibernian ended a seven-match winless run with victory over Hamilton.
Lennon says his side will have to be at their "very best" to beat the champions.
"Celtic can do what they did to Kilmarnock, who were top of the league, to any team on their day, so we're hoping they have their frailties on the day - but we'll have to play at our very best to get something out of it."
Team news
Hibernian are without Paul Hanlon, David Gray and Marvin Bartley.
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is expected to miss the game after being stretchered off against Salzburg.
Defender Mikael Lustig could also be a doubt after suffering concussion in the Europa League game on Thursday while Leigh Griffiths is out due to personal issues.
Match stats
- Hibernian have won just one of their last nine Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic (D3 L5), however that victory did come the last time they faced them at Easter Road in the competition in April of last season (2-1).
- Celtic have won just one of their last five away top-flight matches against Hibernian (D2 L2) having won five consecutive Scottish Premiership games at Easter Road prior to this run.
- Since their 6-0 home victory against Hamilton in October, Hibernian have failed to win their last three league games at Easter Road (D2 L1), drawing each of the last two 2-2 (against Dundee and St. Mirren).
- Celtic are unbeaten in nine Scottish Premiership games since their 1-2 defeat against Kilmarnock in September (W7 D2).
- Hibernian's Stephen Mallan has scored four goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, with each of those strikes coming from outside of the box.