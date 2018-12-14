Hibernian vs Celtic preview: Brendan Rodgers wants to keep momentum

Celtic start the weekend at the top of the Scottish Premiership

Brendan Rodgers wants Celtic to keep playing at a "really high level" when they travel to Hibernian on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops are still on a high after reaching the last 32 of the Europa League despite a 2-1 home defeat to Group B winners RB Salzburg on Thursday night.

The match was the fourth of nine games in December for the Scottish Premiership leaders, who will have to summon up their reserves to go again when they take on Neil Lennon's Hibernian.

Rodgers said: "The games are coming thick and fast and we are putting a lot of energy into a lot of our games.

"The guys have been amazing. The level they have been at, the concentration, the effort that they are putting into every game, we have played a season worth of games already and the guys keep showing that mentality, character and humility to keep fighting and running.

"We have been playing at a really high level domestically.

"It will be a tough game for us. I am sure Neil will have his team quite energetic.

"You know what it is like playing a European game and what you face on the Sunday but we will be very focused, we will try to recover as best we can and go there expecting a tough game."

Celtic thrashed Kilmarnock 5-1 last weekend to return to the top of the table while Hibernian ended a seven-match winless run with victory over Hamilton.

Lennon says his side will have to be at their "very best" to beat the champions.

"Celtic can do what they did to Kilmarnock, who were top of the league, to any team on their day, so we're hoping they have their frailties on the day - but we'll have to play at our very best to get something out of it."

Team news

Hibernian are without Paul Hanlon, David Gray and Marvin Bartley.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is expected to miss the game after being stretchered off against Salzburg.

Defender Mikael Lustig could also be a doubt after suffering concussion in the Europa League game on Thursday while Leigh Griffiths is out due to personal issues.

