Leigh Griffiths thankful for support and says he will return to football 'as soon as possible'

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths says he is grateful for the support he has received since it was announced he was taking a break from football.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday that the Scotland international was taking a break for "a number of months" due to "a number of issues outside the football environment".

Griffiths released a statement on Thursday, in which he expressed his gratitude for the response the announcement has prompted

He said: "I just wanted to thank everyone at the club, and so many Celtic fans and other people, who have sent me such kind and powerful messages of support.

Griffiths has been a prolific goalscorer since arriving at Celtic in 2014

"I thank you all sincerely and want to let you know I'm doing all I can to come back as soon as possible, a better and stronger person."

The 28-year-old arrived at Celtic in 2014 and is a key figure at the club, having helped them to achieve back-to-back domestic trebles.

His 2018/19 campaign has been somewhat disrupted by injuries, but he has still managed 22 appearances so far.