Leigh Griffiths break shows players are not immune to issues, says PFA Scotland CEO Fraser Wishart

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart says players are "not immune" to everyday issues in light of the news Celtic's Leigh Griffiths will take a break from football due to ongoing personal problems.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Wednesday that Griffiths will be absent for "a number of months" as he battles the off-field issues.

Rodgers confirmed Celtic will offer Griffiths professional support in a bid to get the striker "into a good place again", and Wishart said PFA Scotland have a "very robust" network to help out.

Wishart told Sky Sports News: "In recent years we've had a number of players who've come forward with all sorts of issues, to do with mental health, to do with gambling and to do with other addictions.

"What it shows is that football players are not immune to the issues and troubles that people watching it face every day.

"We recognised that a number of years ago and we've put in place a very robust support network for any of our members that with to talk to somebody and get some support and advice."

Wishart added that PFA Scotland have in place a phone number for players to text or call, while there are also a number of GPs and councillors to support the network.

It is "widely used and much-needed", according to Wishart, who confirmed the next step will be to sit down with managers and offer them training.

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic will help Leigh Griffiths during his absence

Wishart added: "One of the things we're going to take to the next step is sitting down with coaches and managers and doing some sort of training for these guys as well.

"The situations we've found in recent years, the clubs have been terrific. They've been a huge support to the players, and that's of huge help because the last thing somebody who needs help with any kind of issue needs is pressure for their job as well.

"Clubs now are very much more to the forefront and have been very helpful and supportive."