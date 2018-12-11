James Forrest says Celtic need 'a big push' to overcome Salzburg

James Forrest is looking forward to facing Salzburg at Celtic Park

James Forrest says Celtic face a tough task to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League and will need "a big push" to overcome Salzburg on Thursday night.

Brendan Rodgers' side will be through to the last 32 if they win or draw their final Group B clash against the already-qualified Austrian side at Celtic Park - or if RB Leipzig, who are three points behind in third place, do not win against Rosenborg.

The Scottish champions suffered successive defeats before the halfway stage in the group but two wins have taken them three points ahead of Leipzig.

Celtic are likely to need the point on Thursday with the Germans boasting a superior head-to-head record and facing bottom-side Rosenborg at home.

Forrest, who grabbed a brace as Celtic thrashed Kilmarnock 5-1 at the weekend, said: "We know it is going to be a hard game and it will take a big push from everyone and hopefully we get a result on the night.

"We would have taken it being in our own hands going into the last game.

"It is going to take a real push. We know Salzburg are a top side and everyone is going to be at it on the night to make sure we get through.

"Everyone is going to have to put in a big performance to make sure we get through."

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon said of potential qualification for Celtic: "It would still be a great achievement. When the group came out I think a lot of people wrote us off and said we wouldn't be able to do that.

"We still have a tough task but we have that chance but that's all we could ask for.

"If we were to get through, it would be a great start to the new year being involved in the next round with the Champions League teams dropping back.

"It's a great competition, one we want to do well in, but we have a big task ahead of us on Thursday night."

The 35-year-old Scotland goalkeeper was speaking on a visit to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where the Celtic FC Foundation handed over a £10,000 donation.

"It's nice to realise how lucky we actually are in terms of the job that we do, to be able to come here and see the kids that are perhaps going to be in hospital over Christmas," Gordon added.

"It's never nice to be in hospital especially at this time of year.

"So for us to give a little bit of our time to come here, it will hopefully cheer a few of the kids up, regardless of who they support, and just have a nice day with them."