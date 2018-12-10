When is the Europa League last-32 draw?

Can Rangers and Celtic join Arsenal and Chelsea in the Europa league round of 32?

Arsenal and Chelsea have already qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League, but who could they face? And will they play each other?

The Premier League pair have gone unbeaten in the group stages so far and will go through as winners, with Chelsea winning every clash and Arsenal drawing once. Scottish Premiership teams Rangers and Celtic are yet to secure their path to the knockout rounds, but can do so during the final round of games on Thursday.

Here are all the details for the last-32 draw, including who is already in the hat and when the draw takes place…

When is the draw?

The draw will be on Monday December 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at 12pm GMT and you will be able to follow it online with Sky Sports.

Arsenal have gone unbeaten in Group E so far

Who will be in the draw?

The top two teams from each of the 12 Europa League groups go into the last-32 draw, along with the third-placed teams from the Champions League.

Seeded teams

Arsenal

Chelsea

Dinamo Zagreb

Dynamo Kiev

Eintracht Frankfurt

Red Bull Salzburg

Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea have maximum points in the Europa League and will be seeded for the draw

Unseeded teams

Fernabache

Lazio

Sporting Lisbon

Qualified but position yet to be determined

Bayer Leverkusen

Real Betis

Zurich

Club Brugge (from the Champions League)

Valencia (from the Champions League)

Benfica (from the Champions League)

Celtic are in a great position to qualify second in Group B

With 16 teams already confirmed for the knockout stages, half of the places are still up for grabs on Thursday, with Celtic, Rangers and AC Milan all able to make it into the next round.

There could also be some big names joining them from the Champions League with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham still able to finish third in their respective groups.

How does the draw work?

The 12 group winners, plus the four best third-placed teams from the Champions League, will go into the draw as seeded teams. The runners-up and remaining Champions League sides are the unseeded teams.

Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded sides with the first leg at the home of the unseeded teams, before a second leg at the home stadium of the seeded side a week later.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers could be in the pot for the last-32 draw next week

Teams from the same group or same country cannot be drawn together for the round of 32, meaning Arsenal and Chelsea will not be playing each other. However, should Rangers and Celtic qualify, they could be drawn against the Premier League clubs.

When are the last-32 ties?

The first legs will be played on February 14 before the second leg a week later on 21 February.

What happens next?

The round of 16 draw will be made on February 22 with the ties being played on March 7/14.

The quarter-final and semi-final draws will be on March 15 with the quarter-finals being played on April 11/18.

The semi-finals will be on May 2/9 before the final on Wednesday May 29 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.