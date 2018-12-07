Celtic and Rangers could pay for VAR using European money, says Hearts boss Craig Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein believes video assisted referees (VAR) are needed in Scottish football, and Celtic and Rangers could pay for its introduction.

Levein's side have been on the end of two costly decisions in the past week and other incidents have brought the standard of refereeing into sharp focus.

A late goal saw Hearts lose to Steven Gerrard's Rangers last Sunday, while a controversial late penalty for St Johnstone in midweek saw the club share the points in a 2-2 draw.

The Scottish Professional Football League has estimated the cost of VAR at £1m per season, and Levein has suggested this sum could be funded by Celtic and Rangers - in a similar way to how Ajax helped fellow teams in the Dutch top flight.

"I read recently that Ajax gave up their European money to take up the plastic pitches and put down grass pitches for the rest of the clubs in the league," said Levein.

"Maybe the Old Firm would give up their European money to put VAR in for everybody.

"Unless we find somebody. Somebody bought Hampden so maybe somebody could put the money in to bring VAR in. It would certainly help referees.

"VAR for me is the answer to the problem. As it is just now you just get one shot at it. It happens in rugby and it seems to be quite popular, there's less mistakes.

"I think it's a good idea, it's just where we are going to find the money for it."