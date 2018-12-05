Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock go top as Celtic, Rangers slip up

Kilmarnock are top after tonight's round of Scottish Premiership games

Kilmarnock climbed to the top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time since October 1998 as Celtic and Rangers slipped up on a busy night of action.

Steve Clarke's side cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Livingston thanks to Greg Stewart's first-half double, maintaining a fine recent run of form that has seen them lose just once in their last 11 outings.

Stewart got them off to a flying start with a third-minute opener and added a second after 21 minutes as Killie moved one point ahead of Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic, who they face on Saturday at Celtic Park.

Aberdeen grabbed all three points against Rangers at Ibrox

Rangers relinquished top spot as Scott McKenna's early goal earned Aberdeen a 1-0 victory in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Steven Gerrard's team had taken the title race initiative with Sunday's win over Hearts but stumbled back to second as McKenna's seventh-minute strike gave the Dons only their second Ibrox win in 27 years.

Derek McInnes' side played for an hour with 10 men following Sam Cosgrove's dismissal while Alfredo Morelos saw red midway through the second half for a second caution.

Brendan Rodgers' side were left disappointed against Motherwell

And Celtic also wasted the opportunity to return to the top after a late Danny Johnson strike gave Motherwell a 1-1 draw at Fir Park.

The visitors controlled the contest throughout, deservedly taking the lead in the 13th minute through Ryan Christie who coolly slotted home after he was found by Kieran Tierney down the left.

But for all their dominance, the Hoops had to settle for the narrowest of leads at half-time - Filip Benkovic's exquisite finish ruled out for a foul and Leigh Griffith's penalty excellently saved by Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

In a second-half lacking in quality, Celtic were made to pay for their overall wastefulness as Johnson sealed an unlikely point with a superb low finish from just inside the box in the 88th minute.

Hearts' Oliver Bozanic celebrates with his team-mates after firing his side back in front

Elsewhere, a controversial second-half penalty from St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy denied Hearts a first victory in seven games in a stormy tussle at McDiarmid Park.

Arnaud Djoum had given the visitors a sixth-minute lead but Blair Alston equalised for Saints just 14 minutes later.

Olly Bozanic then headed Hearts back in front in the 41st minute before Kennedy's spot-kick ensured the clash finished 2-2.

Meanwhile, St Mirren forward Adam Hammill scored from inside his own half as Saints picked up a point in a 2-2 draw at Hibernian.

Hammill opened the scoring with his incredible strike after six minutes before Oli Shaw brought the hosts level after the break.

Kenny Miller rolled back the years with a hat-trick

An Efe Ambrose own goal gifted Saints the lead again but Ryan Porteous responded for Neil Lennon's side with a header.

And finally, veteran striker Kenny Miller grabbed a stunning hat-trick as basement club Dundee beat Hamilton 4-0 at Dens Park.

The 38-year-old skipper struck in the 27th minute to give the home side the interval lead and then grabbed a brace in the second-half - one either side of Jesse Curran's deflected strike - to give Jim McIntyre his first win as boss at the seventh attempt.