Charlie Nicholas
Football Expert
Charlie Nicholas' Europa League predictions: Chelsea, Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers in action
Chelsea and Arsenal through, Celtic and Rangers must secure spot
Last Updated: 11/12/18 8:02am
It's the final round of Europa League group stage fixtures, but how does Charlie Nicholas see British teams faring?
Chelsea and Arsenal have already secured progress to the knockout phase, but Celtic and Rangers still have some work to do to make it through to the last 32.
Here, Nicholas tells us how he sees the last few fixtures...
MOL Vidi vs Chelsea, Thursday 5.55pm
This is a night where Maurizio Sarri can experiment so why not play Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata together and see how they get on? Cesc Fabregas will come in so it'll still be a strong side as they're all fighting for starting places now.
The win over City will give them all some belief and it'll be another comfortable European night for them.
Charlie predicts: Chelsea to win 2-0 and Cesc Fabregas to score (Sky Bet odds HERE)
Arsenal vs Qarabag, Thursday 8pm
Who knows what team Unai Emery will play but it's important to keep this unbeaten run going. He may well play Alexandre Lacazette just to give him a game and Granit Xhaka might come back in.
I'd like him to play young Eddie Nketiah again and all the young boys should really play and be given a chance - they played last time and I think Emery will play the kids - and the kids will win this.
Charlie predicts: Arsenal to win 2-0 and Eddie Nketiah to score twice (Sky Bet odds HERE)
Celtic vs RB Salzburg, Thursday 8pm
I thought Celtic were out after three games but they've turned things around. Salzburg are through and Celtic only need a draw but with Leipzig also being owned by Red Bull and needing Salzburg to get something then they'll probably send a strong team to Glasgow.
This is not an easy game and Celtic aren't great at retaining the ball in Europe. I expect it to be a nervy night but I think Celtic will get a goal and that'll be enough to get them through.
Charlie predicts: Celtic 1-1 RB Salzburg, Ryan Christie to score (Sky Bet odds HERE)
Rapid Vienna vs Rangers, Thursday 8pm
It could be goodnight Vienna for Rangers. They're capable of going there and winning the game but I think it's just a game too far for them.
Steven Gerrard has done amazingly well to even get them into this position but I think a draw is the best they can get and that'll mean them going out.
Charlie predicts: Rapid Vienna 1-1 Rangers, James Tavernier to score (Sky Bet odds HERE)