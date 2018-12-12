Rapid Vienna vs Rangers preview: Steven Gerrard's side must win to qualify for Europa League last 32

Steven Gerrard's Rangers have failed to win either of their last two matches

Steven Gerrard has urged Rangers to produce an improved display when they travel to Rapid Vienna for their must-win Europa League game on Thursday (kick-off 5.55pm).

With one round of matches left to play, all four sides in Group G can still qualify, but Rangers must beat Rapid Vienna to make it out of the group.

Rangers could finish top with a win, depending on the result of the other group game between Villarreal and Spartak Moscow.

Gerrard's side were top of the Scottish Premiership earlier this month but have slipped after losing at home to Aberdeen and then drawing 1-1 with struggling Dundee.

"The last two performances, I don't think we have shown the true Rangers," said Gerrard.

"What I would say, this is a completely different game and a different style of game. I think this game could suit us being more of a 50-50 type game, and we have handled ourselves well in those matches before.

5:22 Rangers endured a frustrating afternoon on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Dundee, who played 70 minutes with 10 men Rangers endured a frustrating afternoon on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Dundee, who played 70 minutes with 10 men

"We have huge respect for our opponents and I think, like us, they were the underdogs in the group."

Rapid, who lost 3-1 at Ibrox in October, only need to avoid defeat to ensure they qualify.

Team news

Rangers will be without wingers Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias.

Candeias is suspended after his red card against Spartak Moscow while Kent has been ruled up for a couple of weeks with a hamstring strain sustained during Sunday's draw at Dundee.

Scott Arfield returns after he was banned for the Dens Park clash while long-term absentees Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee) remain on the sidelines. Lee Wallace and Jordan Rossiter are also unavailable after being omitted from Gers' European squad.

Opta stats

SK Rapid Wien have lost all three of their previous meetings with Rangers, including a 1-3 defeat in the reverse fixture on MD2.

Rangers have only lost one of their six previous meetings with Austrian sides (W5), though it was in their last such away game (0-2 vs Sturm Graz in October 2000).

Rapid Wien have lost 22 UEFA Europa League matches since the competition was rebranded in 2009-10; more than any other side.

Rangers have won just one of their last 19 away games in European competition (including qualifiers), a 1-0 win at Croatian side NK Osijek in qualifying for this season's Europa League (D12 L6).

Rangers' 3-1 win over Rapid Wien at Ibrox in October remains their only ever victory in the UEFA Europa League since the competition was rebranded in 2009/10 (P9 W1 D6 L2).

Charlie's prediction

It could be goodnight Vienna for Rangers. They're capable of going there and winning the game but I think it's just a game too far for them.

Steven Gerrard has done amazingly well to even get them into this position but I think a draw is the best they can get and that'll mean them going out.

Charlie predicts: Rapid Vienna 1-1 Rangers, James Tavernier to score