Vidi vs Chelsea preview: Blues looking for sixth Europa League win from six

Callum Hudson Odoi could feature for Chelsea at MOL Vidi

Chelsea go in search of a sixth Europa League win in six when they travel to face MOL Vidi in Hungary on Thursday (kick-off 5.55pm).

The Blues have already qualified for the last 32 top of Group L and head coach Maurizio Sarri has rested a host of first-choice players for the trip to Budapest.

Jamie Cumming, 19, and George McEachran, 18, are part of the squad, with Sarri likely to rotate his options and give opportunities to Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

On Ampadu, poised to play in defence, and Hudson-Odoi, who could start as a wide front man, Sarri said: "The future for both is a very important future.

Maurizio Sarri has rested a host of first-team players for the Thrusday clash against Vidi

"Of course they have to improve every day in every way, physically and tactically. Technically they are very good."

Hungarian champions Vidi, who lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 2, can join Chelsea in the round of 32 by avoiding defeat, but qualification is out of their hands.

Team news

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Eden Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante have all been rested and not travelled to Hungary.

Eden Hazard is among the Chelsea players who have not made the trip to Hungary

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic and defenders Gary Cahill and Victor Moses are out injured.

Opta stats

MOL Vidi have hosted an English side in European competition just once before, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the 1984/85 UEFA Cup quarter-final second leg, before progressing on penalties.

Chelsea won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in October, having four times as many shots as MOL Vidi (28-7).

Chelsea are on a run of eight straight wins in the Europa League, last tasting defeat in the second leg of the quarter-finals in 2013, losing 3-2 against Ruben Kazan but progressing to the semi-finals (5-4 on aggregate).

Chelsea have averaged the best passing accuracy (90.9 per cent), highest possession (70 per cent) and the most successful passes per game (665).

Chelsea have attempted the most shots in the UEFA Europa League so far this season (118) but 35 teams have a better shot conversion rate than the Blues (8.5 per cent), who have scored with just 10 of these shots.

Olivier Giroud sealed Chelsea's place in the round of 32 with the winner at BATE on Matchday 4

Charlie's prediction

This is a night where Maurizio Sarri can experiment so why not play Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata together and see how they get on? Cesc Fabregas will come in so it'll still be a strong side as they're all fighting for starting places now. The win over City will give them all some belief and it'll be another comfortable European night for them.

Charlie predicts: Chelsea to win 2-0 and Cesc Fabregas to score (Sky Bet odds HERE)