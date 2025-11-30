Hibs 1-2 Celtic: Hoops close gap at top of Premiership to two points with Martin O'Neill expected to remain for now

Celtic held on to beat Hibernian to cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Martin O'Neill's winning Premiership return continued.

With the interim boss revealing a "strong possibility" he will stay at Celtic a bit longer, he hoped his side would take the initiative and narrow the gap in the Premiership title race.

After Daizen Maeda had a goal ruled out for offside, he took advantage of a mistake by Hibs keeper Raphael Sallinger to knock the ball in from Reo Hatate's pass.

They were 2-0 up less than two minutes later when Arne Engels headed Hyun-Jun Yang's cross into the net, escaping injury despite clashing with Jamie McGrath in the process.

Martin Boyle pulled the hosts back into the game from the penalty spot after Liam Scales was punished for handball.

Kasper Schmiechel pulled off a big save to deny Chris Cadden as Celtic held on to move two points behind Premiership leaders Hearts with a game in hand.

Celtic dig deep

Celtic forward Maeda had an effort ruled out for offside in the 11th minute but it was the hosts who made the more assured start and they almost grabbed the lead moments later when Martin Boyle knocked wide of the gaping goal from close range after getting on the end of Nicky Cadden's tantalising low delivery from the left.

But Hibs gifted the champions an opener after 27 minutes. Playing out from the back, goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger - under no real pressure - opted to pass to Chaiwa despite the fact he had Reo Hatate breathing down his neck.

The Japanese midfielder nicked possession, advanced into the box and rolled it into the path of countryman Maeda, who slotted into the empty net from eight yards out.

Having looked comfortable until that point, Hibs suddenly found themselves two down within a minute when Yang clipped in an inviting cross from the left and Engels stooped to power home a header from just outside the six-yard box.

The Edinburgh side suffered a further blow when Nicky Cadden was forced off injured in the 38th minute, with Iredale sent on in his place.

Celtic almost notched a third just before the break when Saracchi smashed a shot against the near post after being teed up by a Maeda back-heel.

Hibs came back into the match after the interval and they reduced the deficit in the 56th minute after being awarded a penalty.

Iredale's goalbound header from an Obita corner was deemed to have been blocked by the arm of Liam Scales following a VAR check and Boyle duly slotted his spot-kick to the left of Kasper Schmeichel, who remained rooted to the spot.

The hosts chased an equaliser thereafter but - aided by a big save from Schmeichel to deny Cadden - Celtic held firm to make further ground on Hearts.

O'Neill expects Nancy to arrive at Celtic

Celtic interim manager Martin O'Neill speaking to Sky Sports:

"I thought this was my farewell and I've been saying farewell to the players since they arrived.

"I genuinely thought it was and thought this was going to be the last game and then I get a call yesterday to say that I think there's still a little bit more paperwork still to be done.

"And it looks as if I'll see it through to Wednesday night. But honestly, please, I almost get embarrassingly bored with it all because this should be it.

"It's nice when you win. If you're winning the games, then that's great.

"If you're losing them, then you know the people tell you to hightail it out of there, you know."

O'Neill also confirmed his understanding that Wilfried Nancy will be Celtic's next manager, adding: "Yes, I think that's correct."

Gray rues missed chances

Hibs head coach David Gray on Sky Sports:

"It's not the first time I've been standing here saying if you get big chances, you need to take them.

"I have also coveted that by saying I'd be more disappointed if you weren't creating them.

"So you still have to put it into perspective, which is I thought they went toe-to-toe against one of the best teams in the country, playing well and deserve to get something from the game.

"That's the first time in over a year I think that we've lost back-to-back games. That shows how well we've done, but making sure that we stick together and then get back on that training pitch on Tuesday and prepare for another game."