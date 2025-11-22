Hibernian 2-0 Dundee: Kieron Bowie inspires Easter Road side to victory to remain third in Scottish Premiership

Kieron Bowie bounced back from his Scotland disappointment with a goal and assist as Hibernian swatted aside Dundee in a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The striker - left out of the national team squad as they qualified for the World Cup - broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark with a well-taken effort before then setting up Jamie McGrath for the second.

The victory keeps David Gray's side third in the Premiership table on goal difference ahead of Rangers, while the visitors, who have lost six of their last seven games, remain one point clear of basement team Livingston.

Hibs were out the traps quickly and could easily have broken the deadlock inside four minutes.

Martin Boyle cushioned a lay-off into Bowie's path from a Nicky Cadden cross but the striker failed to make proper contact and the visitors cleared.

Hibs were then guilty of being too intricate with their passing inside the area moments later as Josh Mulligan teed up McGrath and the Irishman's tame shot was saved by goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Image: Jamie McGrath scored Hibs' second goal against Dundee

Bowie then wasted a gilt-edged chance.

Mulligan lifted a cross to the back post but the forward headed over from three yards when it looked easier to score.

While Hibs looked threatening in the final third, the same could not be said for the Dark Blues as they struggled to penetrate.

Captain Simon Murray had a half chance when a loose ball broke to him from a corner but his effort was blocked.

Most of the action continued to be played out at the other end and after Dan Barlaser's low drive from distance was pushed behind by the outstretched McCracken.

However, the home team finally broke down Dundee's resistance in the 30th minute through Bowie.

The marksman's deft first touch took him away from Paul Digby and Luke Graham before he fired a low drive under McCracken from 12 yards.

Image: Steven Pressley's Dundee have lost their last five Premiership games

There was brief panic among the Hibs fans at the start of the second period when Tony Yogane went down inside the box with Rocky Bushiri in pursuit but referee Steven McLean booked the Dundee winger for simulation instead, and that decision was confirmed by VAR.

Hibs ramped up their efforts for a second goal and McGrath's perseverance paid off.

The midfielder saw a shot from distance come off the bar but he found the net to give Hibs a cushion in the 59th minute.

In a neat move Mulligan cut back for Bowie and the forward's lay-off was picked up by McGrath, who drove a shot in at the near post.

Dundee rallied late on and Hibs keeper Rafa Sallinger did well to keep out close-range efforts from Yogane and Clark Roberston.